The infrared salt sauna at Zen Mountain Float and Wellness offers a unique relaxing and rejuvenating experience in Kimberley.

Find your zen in Kimberley

From an infrared salt sauna to a float tank, massage and more, relaxation starts at Zen Mountain

Day-to-day life can be stressful, whether you’re working a busy job, running a company, caring for elderly parents or studying full-time.

It’s important to relax on occasion, de-stress and gift yourself with the down time your mind and body need to boost your energy stores, says Shawna L’Heureux, owner-operator of Zen Mountain Float and Wellness in Kimberley.

“Our goal is for people to walk through the door and instantly be able to relax,” Shawna says. “We watch people come in, take a deep breath and then let it out, which starts their relaxation process.”

Here’s how to enjoy your down time:

  1. Enjoy the unique benefits of salt – Created by award-winning designer Paul Hennessey from Circle Wellness Studios, Zen Mountain’s unique infrared salt sauna combines the restorative qualities of Himalayan crystal salt with radiant heat, giving you a relaxing and potentially meditative experience like no other.
  2. Float your cares away – Ask anyone who’s tried it how relaxed they felt after time in the shallow water float tank – Shawna and her staff call it “float face.” “It really takes the stress away, people just look like they’ve melted, they look so peaceful,” she says. Zen Mountain has the only float tank in the area, so book your float time now!
  3. Ease those tired muscles – Our bodies and muscles carry much of our stress, Shawna says. Working out some of the knots and getting your blood circulating more effectively with a massage can be a great way to ease that tension. Ask about the couple’s massages now available, and replenishing body wraps!
  4. Tie it all together – If you’re looking to make a day of it, consider booking a package that includes various elements of self care. Starting at $189, they can include the salt sauna, float tank and massage, or add in facial and mani/pedicure treatments. Or customize your own spa package!
  5. Make it a healthy habit – Avoid the stress build-up by making a regular date with yourself and “find your zen” through the variety of services Zen Mountain offers.

Shawna, previously named one of the Influential Women in Business in the Kootenays, says regular and new Zen Mountain clients appreciate how welcome the staff make them feel. “We have a really caring team that starts at the front desk,” she says. Customer service manager Bev Anderson, in particular, won the Employee of the Year award from the Kimberley Chamber of Commerce!

Shawna invites you to drop by for a tour or to book a service. You can also book online or call direct at 250-432-9978. Follow the latest on their Facebook or Instagram pages.

Enjoying some time in the float tank at Zen Mountain Float and Wellness in Kimberley can be a perfect way to destress after a busy time.

A massage at Zen Mountain Float and Wellness can be a healthy gift to yourself, on its own or as part of a multi-service package.

