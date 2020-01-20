Fantasy hair at fantastic prices!

The Station Salon owner Tracy Featherling is passionate about giving Cranbrook residents fantastic hair that fits every budget.

This salon offers surprisingly affordable cuts and colours that look like a million bucks

At The Station Salon, Tracy Featherling is always teaching and always learning. The former hair instructor at the College of the Rockies mentors stylists and clients, but she’s eager to collaborate too.

“We help each other. I’ve been doing this for 28 years and I still ask my younger stylists, ‘What do you think? How would you do it?’”

Every year Featherling travels for training and brings the latest trends back to the salon. In 2020 she’s going to Italy for five days of workshops with stylists from around the world. But Featherling’s international education doesn’t mean The Station Salon is unaffordable.

“I’ve always had a policy – everyone should be able to get their hair done, even on a budget. You shouldn’t have to choose between groceries and your hair,” Featherling says. “I’m still charging 2006 prices, but I do OK!”

Her advanced knowledge isn’t meant to intimidate clients either. Featherling says the most important part of her job is listening to her clients, and making sure they understand how to care for new styles.

“Communication is the most important part of our industry, but too often salons don’t take the time to listen to their clients and be up-front with them. We talk our clients through their style and explain what they’re going to experience.”

If it’s your first time with a new colour, the team will let know know what to expect, and suggest products that will make your investment last. After all, why spend $100 on a new colour if you’re just going to wash it out by using a cheap drugstore shampoo?

“Even if it’s a simple haircut, we tell people to play with it for a few days and if something’s not working come back in and we’ll tweak it,” Featherling says.

You’re in good hands

Have you always dreamt of turning your locks into a unicorn mane? Maybe you’re planning a wedding this summer? In the last two years The Station has welcomed two young stylists who are great with both everyday cuts and special styles.

“Tailer’s very meticulous. And she loves working with fantasy colours,” Featherling says, “Kara’s off on maternity leave right now, but we’re looking forward to getting her back in the salon. She’s usually my partner when we go onsite for weddings.”

Yes, with a bridal package you get on-site wedding hair! Featherling will do a trial with brides before their special day, and prepare a plan for the bridal party by collecting photos of bridesmaids and their dresses.

“We’ll style the whole wedding party right down to the littlest flower girl. We’ve even helped groomsmen when their hair’s not behaving.”

Book your appointment by calling 778-517-0949, or visit The Station Salon Facebook page for the latest news and style ideas.



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.

Tailer Stanley of The Station Salon is ready to welcome new clients for a cut or colour.

The Station Salon offers wedding and graduation hair on-site for less stress on your big day.