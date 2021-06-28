Familiar pharmacy’s facelift will bring even better services

Same name, new brand partner. More time and space for in-depth clinical care!

Gray’s Compounding Pharmacy has started a new partnership with mettra Pharmacy. You’ll see lots of exciting changes to the store over the summer.

Gray’s Compounding Pharmacy is getting a makeover, to better serve you.

“We’ve started a new partnership with mettra Pharmacy. Our brand will continue to be known as Gray’s Compounding Pharmacy. Their values align with and will support our clinical pharmacy model, helping us achieve our goals to provide in-depth comprehensive care to our clients,” says Michelle Gray, pharmacist and owner of Gray’s Compounding Pharmacy.

The official switch happens July 2, but changing signs, paint colours and computer systems will happen gradually over the course of the summer. There’s a big celebration planned for the fall, once all of the renovations are complete.

“We’re using local merchants for the changeover as much as possible, and bringing in new features to continue the high standard of service our clients have come to expect.”

They will be constructing a second consulting room to improve privacy during medication reviews and vaccinations. Other changes to the interior will create a more welcoming space and will highlight the people they serve, the services they provide and a special feature wall for land recognition.

“It’s not all serious, there are fun changes too! As signs go up throughout July there will be a few things that might give you a little chuckle,” Michelle says.

The excellent team at Gray’s Compounding Pharmacy is staying the same, but renovations and a new branding partner will mean even better service.

Authentic values

Many people and businesses took time to reflect on their values over the past year, thinking about what’s worked, what hasn’t, and the best way to move forward. For Michelle and Gray’s Compounding Pharmacy that has led to the new relationship with mettra Pharmacy. For Gray’s other pharmacist, it has meant returning to his Asian name, Lei Lei Wu, which means integrity and thoughtfulness. Michelle says she plans to incorporate other values into the renovated space, including prominent recognition of the Ktunaxa, on whose unceded territory the pharmacy sits.

All of these changes are meant to bring out the best in Gray’s Compounding Pharmacy, a small, clinical pharmacy with a focus on high-level patient care. The strong relationships with Kootenay physicians will continue. Upgraded computer systems and lab equipment will ensure services remain compliant, safe, thorough and precise.

Stop by Gray’s Compounding Pharmacy throughout July for inventory sales, and to see what’s new! Visit Michelle, Lei Lei and the rest of the team at 417B-304 St. in Kimberley, open Monday to Friday, 9:30 a.m. – 6 p.m or on Facebook at facebook.com/grayspharmacy. Questions? Call 250-427-0038 or email pharmacist@grayspharmacy.ca.

Pharmacist Lei Lei Wu from Gray’s Compounding Pharmacy. Clients will notice a few changes at the pharmacy this summer, meant to continue improving the pharmacy’s services.

