Driving investment in Cranbrook’s future, today!

How much does Bob Bullock (Croft) love Cranbrook? Just look at the new showroom he built on the Strip, his tribute to the city.

“It’s a huge investment. I was born and raised here, my family lives here. We spared no expense for my hometown,” Bullock says.

The owner of Cranbrook Hyundai didn’t just renovate the small showroom at 1126 Cranbrook St. N, he built a state-of-the-art building from the ground up. It’s the largest showroom in the East Kootenays (with room for a giant Christmas tree, as well as eight vehicles inside) and brings in all the latest technology to give customers a convenient shopping experience.

“We used local tradespeople for over 90 per cent of the build, and thanks to that local support we were able to complete the project in just seven months. For a building this size, it was really impressive to see it built in such a short time frame.”

As a local, family-owned business, Bullock knows the importance of supporting other home-grown businesses, and knows the added value of investing in your community.

“Unlike most dealerships in the east Kootenays and across Canada, we’re family-owned. There’s no dealer group in a far-off city making our decisions. We’re locals just like you, and we’re committed to the community.”

Growing in Cranbrook, leading worldwide

All of the building’s new features are designed to improve Cranbrook Hyundai’s already-excellent customer service. Tablet pedestals next to each vehicle in the showroom allow shoppers to compare features, and TV screens in the service department (and on the Hyundai app) let you track the progress of your repairs.

“Hyundai is among the fastest growing car companies in the world. We have seven new products coming out in the next year,” Bullock says.

The new technologies at the dealership will help car enthusiasts keep up with all the latest releases. Among the new fleet? A growing selection of electric vehicles.

“Hyundai is taking the lead on electric cars,” Bullock says.

The choice is yours: keep it compact with a sedan or hatchback, or enjoy the extra space of an SUV. Choose your fuel: gasoline, electric or a hybrid option with a bit of flexibility. Hyundai has a wide selection, and the best way to understand your options is to visit the brand new showroom.

Through the COVID-19 pandemic the Cranbrook Hyundai service department is offering free, contactless pickup and drop off services, and all staff wear face masks indoors. As always, customer service and safety is their top priority.

Visit the showroom Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to see the fantastic new space for yourself!

