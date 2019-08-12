Discover your Legacy: Active living community takes shape at Wildstone

Legacy Lookout at Cranbrook’s Wildstone Golf Course, brought to you by the award-winning New Dawn Developments, offers a selection of both single-family homes and condominiums. Visit the show home Wednesday and to Sunday!

What a difference a year makes!

This time last year, Legacy Lookout at Cranbrook’s Wildstone Golf Course was just an open field. Today, homebuyers are excited to see the innovative 15-acre prefurbia neighbourhood take shape, designed with the environment – and environmental appreciation – in mind.

Amazing – in one year – deep services, paving, street lights, landscaping and homeowners moving into their new homes!

Meandering roadways lead through the mixed-use development, where generous greenspace and thoughtfully designed landscaping give way to forest and mountains views, and the golf course, also designed to be ultra-sensitive to its environment.

Complementing this serene, park-like setting is the shopping and city amenities, just five minutes away.

Brought to you by the award-winning New Dawn Developments, founded in 1978 by Rick Jensen, who was later joined by son Chad and daughter Leanne, Legacy Lookout is a mixed-use development of single-family homes and condominiums.

“With this remarkable setting and numerous amenities at their doorstep, homebuyers are excited to enjoy the lifestyle they want – golf, hiking, skiing, travel – and know that as a local, Cranbrook-based business, we have the reputation of providing both quality and value,” Rick says.

Discover your Legacy

With the show home welcoming prospective buyers Wednesday through Sunday, this is a terrific time to discover your Legacy!

In the heart of Canada’s first Gary Player Black Knight designed golf course, the community features three condominium complexes totalling 69 total units, with underground parking and all services included in strata management, and 61 single-family homes.

Phase one of the single-family homes ranging from 1,150 to 1,350 square feet plus a full basement and double car garage, the Craftsman-style homes take full advantage of the sloping site, with most offering the master on the main floor, with additional bedrooms for family or guests in the walk-out basement, and of course, those breathtaking Rocky Mountain views.

Priced at $425,000 to $600,000, the detached homes on bare land strata lots also include concrete driveways and walkways, landscaping, in-ground sprinklers and yard maintenance.

For those who prefer the additional turnkey ease of condo living, downsizing looks as great as it feels at Legacy Lookout, where there’s no need to forgo the style and space you want. The first 23 units are slated for occupancy late September 2020, with suites ranging from an 1,100-sq.ft. unit priced from $339,900 to a 2,450 sq.ft. penthouse in the low $800,000s.

“We challenged the architect to design a condo building that blended with the single family homes and environment and I think he did an amazing job,” Rick says.

Visit Legacy Lookout today

Visit the Legacy Lookout show home Wednesday and Thursday from 3 to 6 p.m., Friday from 3 to 5 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.

For more information, visit newdawndevelopments.com and stay up to date with the latest news on Facebook.

