Cranbrook diner delivers on quality food and a warm welcome

From hearty breakfasts to savoury lunches, diners have found a lot to love since Benzon Mones and Mary Jane Oldan purchased the Cranbrook restaurant in August 2018!

You have many reasons to check out Cranbrook’s Northwest Grill, including, of course, its delicious diner-style cuisine and family-friendly atmosphere.

But did you know the Industrial Road restaurant is also locally owned and family operated? In fact, you’ll often find Benzon Mones and Mary Jane Oldan in the kitchen, calling on their many years in the restaurant business as they craft each meal to their high standards.

“We just want to thank the people of Cranbrook for the warm welcome we’ve received,” Benzon says. “That’s the environment we have in the restaurant and it’s what we want to provide for our customers too.”

Recognizing that superb service is essential to every dining experience, you can also expect to enjoy your meal in an inviting setting with prompt, efficient service by friendly servers.

Yes, from hearty breakfasts to savoury lunches, diners have found a lot to love since Benzon and Mary Jane purchased the fully licensed restaurant in August 2018!

What they haven’t found is a jump in prices – the Northwest Grill team is proud to continue providing excellent value for their customers.

Haven’t visited the Northwest Grill lately? Here are 3 must-try selections!

Are you ready for the Intimidator? With three eggs, sausage, bacon, ham, hashbrowns and toast, you’ll be fuelled up for the day and then some! Of course, smaller appetites will find plenty to fit the bill, too, with the flexibility to find just what whets your appetite, or opt for the simply delicious Breakfast Egger – your choice of bacon, ham or sausage and an egg on a toasted english muffin with cheese, served with hashbrowns. Yum!

Lunch entrees include familiar diner favourites , like Salisbury steak, patty melt, clubhouse and a classic BLT, along with a few unique offerings. How could you not tuck into "The Dirty Monte" – Texas sourdough bread dipped in egg with Swiss cheese, oven-roasted chicken, smoked ham with sautéed onions and mushrooms?!

And of course, their hearty, homemade signature burgers are always a hit, from the aptly named Monster Burger to the spicy Buffalo Chicken Burger.

So whether you’re tucking into your go-to breakfast or finding a new dinner favourite, be sure to come hungry!

Visit the Northwest Grill today at at 600 Industrial Rd. 1 in Cranbrook or stay up to date with all the happenings on Facebook. And if you’re on the go, they have you covered with pick-up and delivery options too – give the Northwest Grill a call 250-417-4626.