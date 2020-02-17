The current Hyundai showroom won’t be around much longer! Stop by today and Dare to Compare!

Cranbrook dealership upgrades vintage showroom

State-of-the-art technology and the Dare to Compare challenge make this showroom a must-visit

You probably know the spot —1126 Cranbrook St. North, on the strip right next to A&W, where a rickety old building has hosted several car dealerships over the decades. Well, pretty soon you’ll have to take another look, because the place is getting a makeover.

“We’re investing in Cranbrook and the strong community here,” says Bob Bullock, owner of Cranbrook Hyundai, who recently purchased the property, “We’re building a brand new, state-of-the-art showroom that will be completed this August.”

What does state-of-the-art mean, when it comes to car dealerships and maintenance?

  • Tablet pedestals next to every car in the showroom, so you can click through features and compare things like fuel-economy and towing capacity.
  • TV screens in the service department so you can track your car’s maintenance in real time. Find out the name of the mechanic looking after your car, and see when it’s on the hoist or going through final inspection. You can even track your car’s progress on Hyundai’s new app!
  • Complete video inspections — watch a complete video walk-through of your vehicle and see the inspection through your mechanic’s eyes, instead of guessing at notes on a paper print-out. Cranbrook Hyundai will be the first in the city to offer this service!

Dare to Compare

Bullock is so confident that you’ll fall in love with a Hyundai vehicle once you get behind the wheel that he’s putting his money where his mouth is.

“We’re putting out a challenge,” he says. Test drive a new Hyundai and if you purchase the direct competitor’s vehicle within 14 days Bullock will give you $100.

“That’s how confident we are in Hyundai products,” Bullock says.

You have to compare two vehicles of a similar size and class — you can’t test drive an Elantra and then go down the street and buy a truck. You’ll also have to bring in your proof-of-purchase and the competitor’s vehicle to get your money. But Bullock says once you try a Hyundai you won’t want to drive anything else.

“Hyundai has won multiple awards for Car of the Year, and took the top three spots in the J.D. Power Initial Quality Study five years running.”

Quality rankings look at the owner’s experience in the first year with their new vehicle, and Hyundai’s Santa Fe SUV got top marks this year, meaning owners encounter fewer problems. NHTSA 5-Star safety ratings, Kelley Blue Book best buys, design awards — Hyundai racks up the awards and accolades.

Stop by the store at 1126 Cranbrook St. North or visit cranbrookhyundai.com. Take a free Hyundai test drive today!

