Considering business renovations? The time is NOW with extra energy incentives

This Cranbrook electrician will help you find big savings through rebates and retrofitting

With so many people working from home this year, businesses have seized the opportunity to renovate and upgrade. Adding dividers and rewiring work stations to increase physical distancing? Refreshing dated decor and improving the customer experience with smart technology for lighting, music and thermostats? Upgrading electrical systems to improve your energy efficiencies?

On top of all the help they’re giving to home and business owners who’ve caught the renovation bug, Stahl Electric is expanding their own offices to serve customers better.

“The added space will help us provide more seamless services to customers, with extra staff on hand to answer all your questions,” says owner Mark Stahl.

Stahl Electric is doing all they can to help customers during this challenging time, with flexible booking options to make sure your projects happen at a time that’s convenient, comfortable and safe for you.

“We’re taking extra precautions to create safe environments for our staff and customers,” Stahl says.

Spend money to save money

Improving your building’s energy efficiency will always save you money in the long run, and with BC Hydro’s new incentives you’ll save even more. They launched the Strategic Energy Management Hub in June, and if you apply before Dec. 31 you’ll receive an additional 20 per cent on your incentives.

“We offer free estimates and estimated incentives, there’s no obligation to continue after your consult. We’ll come up with a solution to upgrade your lighting to LED, which not only improves efficiency but also drastically reduces maintenance,” Stahl says. “We’re booking jobs into the fall, so when you’re ready just give us a call to book a site visit.”

In addition to upgrades, Stahl Electric offers local business owners maintenance packages for continued care of your building’s electrical needs.

“We’ll do regular maintenance checks on lighting, and make sure there are no hot spots in your building’s electrical system to catch problems before they happen. We can come up with a maintenance schedule that works for you.”

Commercial electrical solutions

Lighting and electrical optimization for energy efficiency

Safety inspections

Exit signs and emergency lighting

Specialty equipment upgrades

Sign repair and LED retrofitting

Parking lot lighting

Control wiring and surge protection

Mobile and fixed industrial generators and power stations

Electric motor installs

Hazardous location installs, repairs and upgrades

Find out more about the BC Hydro Strategic Energy Management Hub here, or reach out to Stahl Electric for advice on your energy efficiency options. Get in touch with Stahl Electric in Cranbrook by calling 250-417-9139, or emailing info@stahlelectric.ca.

