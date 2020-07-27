Stahl Electric offers local business owners maintenance packages for continued care of your building’s electrical needs.

Considering business renovations? The time is NOW with extra energy incentives

This Cranbrook electrician will help you find big savings through rebates and retrofitting

With so many people working from home this year, businesses have seized the opportunity to renovate and upgrade. Adding dividers and rewiring work stations to increase physical distancing? Refreshing dated decor and improving the customer experience with smart technology for lighting, music and thermostats? Upgrading electrical systems to improve your energy efficiencies?

On top of all the help they’re giving to home and business owners who’ve caught the renovation bug, Stahl Electric is expanding their own offices to serve customers better.

“The added space will help us provide more seamless services to customers, with extra staff on hand to answer all your questions,” says owner Mark Stahl.

Stahl Electric is doing all they can to help customers during this challenging time, with flexible booking options to make sure your projects happen at a time that’s convenient, comfortable and safe for you.

“We’re taking extra precautions to create safe environments for our staff and customers,” Stahl says.

Spend money to save money

Improving your building’s energy efficiency will always save you money in the long run, and with BC Hydro’s new incentives you’ll save even more. They launched the Strategic Energy Management Hub in June, and if you apply before Dec. 31 you’ll receive an additional 20 per cent on your incentives.

“We offer free estimates and estimated incentives, there’s no obligation to continue after your consult. We’ll come up with a solution to upgrade your lighting to LED, which not only improves efficiency but also drastically reduces maintenance,” Stahl says. “We’re booking jobs into the fall, so when you’re ready just give us a call to book a site visit.”

In addition to upgrades, Stahl Electric offers local business owners maintenance packages for continued care of your building’s electrical needs.

“We’ll do regular maintenance checks on lighting, and make sure there are no hot spots in your building’s electrical system to catch problems before they happen. We can come up with a maintenance schedule that works for you.”

READ MORE: Boosting electrical safety is always a good investment

Commercial electrical solutions

  • Lighting and electrical optimization for energy efficiency
  • Safety inspections
  • Exit signs and emergency lighting
  • Specialty equipment upgrades
  • Sign repair and LED retrofitting
  • Parking lot lighting
  • Control wiring and surge protection
  • Mobile and fixed industrial generators and power stations
  • Electric motor installs
  • Hazardous location installs, repairs and upgrades

Find out more about the BC Hydro Strategic Energy Management Hub here, or reach out to Stahl Electric for advice on your energy efficiency options. Get in touch with Stahl Electric in Cranbrook by calling 250-417-9139, or emailing info@stahlelectric.ca.

BCHydroBusiness and IndustrialLocal Business

 

Mark Stahl, owner of Stahl Electric. With new BC Hydro incentives now is the perfect time to improve the energy efficiency in your business, and Stahl Electric can help.

Previous story
Bad hair day… or month? This Cranbrook stylist can help

Just Posted

Premier Lake fire under control

No significant growth over the weekend

Community marks passage of Dawn Douglas

The community is marking the passage of a Second World War veteran,… Continue reading

UPDATE: Cranbrook RCMP say hit and run suspect has turned themselves in

Situation is no longer unfolding

A total of 64 venues are featured on the 2020 Basin Culture Tour

The tour spans the entire Columbia Basin region

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Kootenays, Okanagan, Columbias

Environment Canada says conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms

VIDEO: Young nuthatches of Cranbrook

The young nuthatches have only recently left their nest in a Cranbrook… Continue reading

Alberta family believes lug nuts purposely loosened in Summerland after tire flies off

The incident allegedly occurred on July 23 in near Canmore Alberta

‘Absolutely incredible’: Alberta man born legally blind finally gets driver’s licence

Mike Schickerowski signed up for experimental surgery in California to correct his vision in 2018

Man charged with murder after woman found dead in northern B.C.

John Wendell Keyler, 35, was arrested without incident in Fort St. John

Hundreds rally to help Vancouver woman find ‘Mamabear’ with recording of mother’s voice

Ryan Reynolds offers up $5,000 reward for missing bear

Environment Canada warns first heat of the season coming to southern B.C.

Environment Canada is warning residents to take measures to avoid overheating

Federal judge rejects legal challenges to Washington governor’s emergency orders to curb spread of COVID-19

Legal challenge contended that ongoing restrictions for businesses, workers and residents weren’t legally justified

Girl, 10, bitten on leg by bear on Lower Mainland trail

BC Conservation Officers are looking for the bear and the park remains closed to the public

VIDEO: Oakleaf the moose, 8, euthanized at Greater Vancouver Zoo

A concerned visitor published photos of the ‘emaciated’ animal to social media on Monday

Most Read