The Station Salon owner Tracy Featherling has worn a few hairstyles through her eight years in business. To celebrate the anniversary, The Station will be offering sales and promotions through May!

Celebrating 8 years in Cranbrook, and 8 years of hairstyles!

When clients are like family, ‘the office’ is like a giant hang-out session with your best friends

When Tracy Featherling realized she was coming up on her eighth anniversary owning The Station Salon, she and the other stylists decided to figure out how long they’d all been cutting hair.

“Between the six of us we have 105 years of experience! It’s amazing, but it was also weird to add it all up. I don’t feel like I’ve been cutting hair for that long.”

Some of Featherling’s clients have been with her for nearly three decades, which she credits to the comfortable atmosphere she creates in the chair, and her commitment to affordable pricing.

“It’s great to build those longterm relationships. We want people to feel at home. It turns the salon into a giant hang-out session!”

From a tiny salon in a laundromat to a vibrant stylist collective

In Spring of 2013, Featherling was working at a corporate salon and teaching hairstyling at the College of the Rockies, when a lease came available at Rocky Mountain Resort. Featherling put together a proposal, and on May 1 she opened her doors.

“I’d owned my own salon before, but it was just an eight-by-eight room inside a laundromat in Kaslo! The Station Salon was the first time I’d started from scratch, and my first time working with other stylists.”

Finding a strong group with a similar hair philosophy has taken time, but Featherling is extremely happy with the team she has now.

“We’re a great team and we work so well together. It’s a collective,” she says.

In just eight years Featherling has already had to renovate twice, removing and reinserting stations, but she’s happy to ride the changes just like she adapts to changing hair trends.

“We went from being just colour and cut specialists, to now doing a lot of perm and texture services. Every year I seem to double the number of hair extensions I’m asked to do, as the technology improves and more people hear about new style options.”

One of Featherling’s first stylists recently returned to The Station, and brought a number of new skills with her.

“Tori is a nail tech and does facial waxing as well as hair. She does it all!”

8 years in, Featherling has no plans to change her core values: friendly, casual, professional service at an affordable price. Her talent is always improving, but her prices haven’t gone up much in her three decades in the industry.

To celebrate the anniversary, The Station Salon will be offering sales and promotions through May! Visit The Station Salon Facebook page for details. Call 778-517-0949 to book an appointment with one of The Station Salon’s six talented stylists.

The talented team at The Station Salon.

The talented team at The Station Salon.

The Station Salon has added some glamour over the years: left, the current salon; upper right, the salon in 2015; lower right, the salon when it opened in 2013.

The Station Salon has added some glamour over the years: left, the current salon; upper right, the salon in 2015; lower right, the salon when it opened in 2013.

HairStylewomen entrepreneurs

Previous story
Recycle broken toasters, power tools and hundreds of other items FOR FREE!

Just Posted

Residents near Christina Lake, B.C. awoke early Sunday, April 26, to water and debris inundating their properties from a nearby creek that had breached its banks. Photo courtesy of the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary
Flash flood hits West Kootenay homes

No one hurt in sudden deluge that saw four people flee their home near Christina Lake, B.C.

The 2021 Kootenay Rockies Gran Fondo race has been postponed for a second year. (Cranbrook Townsman file)
Kootenay Rockies Gran Fondo cancelled for second year in a row

The 2021 event will be cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic; refunds to be issued automatically

The Mount Baker Green Alliance and the Sunrise Rotary Club planted to trees on the island at Idlewild Park on Friday, April 23. (Barry Coulter photo)
MBSS, Sunrise Rotary, plant trees in Idlewild

One of Cranbrook’s greenest parks — Idlewild — is greener, after a… Continue reading

An Interior Health nurse administers Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to seniors and care aids in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (Phil McLachlan/Kelowna Capital News)
Interior Health sees 93 new COVID-19 cases Friday

The health authority declared a new outbreak at a Kelowna retirement home, where one person has died

Each naloxone kit has three syringes, three vials of naloxone, a pair of latex gloves, airway breathing apparatus and alcohol swabs. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)
Interior Health issues overdose alert for Cranbrook

Alert issued after an increase in overdose activity, according to an IH bulletin

Cows from Creekside Dairy in Agassiz experienced 2021’s spring weather for the first time on Thursday, April 22, early in the morning. (Screenshot/Creekside Dairy)
VIDEO: B.C. cows react with joy to springtime pasture

Creekside Dairy spreads joy as their cows see their home fields for the first time since winter

Restaurant patrons enjoy the weather on a patio in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, April 5, 2021. The province has restricted indoor dining at all restaurants in B.C. due to a spike in COVID-19 numbers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. boosts ‘circuit breaker’ business aid as COVID-19 ban drags on

Hotels, motels eligible as well as restaurants, bars, fitness centres

Alaska’s chief medical officer, Dr. Anne Zink, measures a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine for a clinic held in Hyder, Alaska, on Thursday, April 22, 2021. State health officials have said Alaska has an ample supply of COVID-19 vaccines, and Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy said he wanted to offer vaccines not only to residents of Hyder but also to Canadians across the border from Hyder in Stewart, British Columbia. (AP Photo/Becky Bohrer)
Alaska governor shares COVID vaccine supply with small B.C. town

The hope is it could lead to the Canada easing restrictions between Stewart, B.C., and Hyder, Alaska

Hummingbirds arrive to feed in Leonor Pardo’s Enchanted Garden in San Francisco de Sales, near Bogota, Colombia, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Fernando Vergara
Trans Mountain ordered to delay pipeline construction in B.C. bird nesting area

Trans Mountain confirmed the order applied to a 900-metre area along the Brunette River

Poultry processing and other agricultural workplaces are among sources of workplace exposure to COVID-19, along with fitness facilities, restaurants and others. (Abbotsford News)
B.C. begins looking for its own COVID-19 sick pay solution

Federal, provincial budgets didn’t add to quarantine program

Dead duck with duct tape around it in Bert Brink wildlife management area in Chilliwack. (Michael Hill photo)
Duct-taped ducks found in Chilliwack had plastic ties around their necks

‘This area has suffered from chronic illegal dumping,’ says ministry about Bert Brink wildlife area

An Armstrong woman, an amputee who lost her leg below her knee several years ago, says she was verbally and physically assaulted by a man who couldn’t see her disability as she tried to park in a handicap spot at Vernon’s Walmart Saturday, April 24. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Okanagan amputee assaulted over handicap parking spot

Armstrong woman with prosthetic leg says she was verbally attacked and spat on

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Most Read