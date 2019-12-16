Boosting electrical safety is always a good investment

Cranbrook electricians the experts on proper wiring applications for your home or business

Mark Stahl and his team at Stahl Electric can keep your home or commercial backup generator maintained and in good working order for when you need it the most.

Have you undertaken a home renovation project or toured a home for sale and found someone else’s idea of safe electrical practices left a lot to be desired?

Such scenarios are not uncommon, especially in residential situations, says Mark Stahl with Stahl Electric Ltd. in Cranbrook. He and his technicians are often asked to sort out potentially dangerous wiring for homeowners around the Kootenays.

“People will sometimes run extension cords out underground or through walls, not have overhead lights in a proper box, or improperly splice together wires,” he says. A certified electrician can inspect the situation and help create a safer environment for your home or business.

Expert advice can be critical

Some people look for a quick fix when their home’s circuit breaker is continually tripping, Stahl says.

“We get so many calls from people who wonder if they can just install a bigger circuit breaker to replace the one that keeps tripping. But the wiring and outlets aren’t rated for the larger breaker and that can cause a serious hazard.” Having a professional remedy such problems can bring you peace of mind, he adds.

Find help for your next electrical project:

No job too big or small – With experience in new residential, commercial and industrial electrical applications, as well as regular repairs and maintenance, Stahl Electric technicians can handle virtually any job you need done. Ask for a quote on your next project, from organizing your home audio wiring to commercial equipment installations.

