Arm yourself for flu season with a shot in the arm!

Flu shots and Rapid COVID-19 Antigen tests now available at Kimberley pharmacy

Find Gray’s Compounding Pharmacy at 417B-304 St. in Kimberley, open Monday to Friday, 9:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. or on Facebook at facebook.com/grayspharmacy. Questions? Call 250-427-0038 or email pharmacist@grayspharmacy.ca.

It’s time to book your influenza vaccine! Gray’s Compounding Pharmacy began administering the flu shot on Oct. 18, 2021.

To avoid line-ups and better manage the number of people in the store, flu shots will be offered by appointment only. To book an appointment for you and your family, visit Health Quest site or call 250-427-0038.

“Pharmacists can immunize people aged five and older, and Canada’s National Advisory on Immunization recommends that everyone over six months of age get a yearly flu shot — with a few exceptions,” says Michelle Gray, owner and pharmacist at Gray’s Compounding Pharmacy. “If you’re unsure if you’re at risk, just give us a call.”

On Oct. 19, the BC government announced that the influenza vaccine is free this year, for everyone aged six months and older.

Getting the influenza vaccination helps reduce strain on hospitals, and protects you and your family. The flu shot is especially important for people who are at high risk of complications or hospitalization, including young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with certain medical conditions.

Rapid COVID-19 testing at Gray’s Compounding Pharmacy

Gray’s Compounding Pharmacy is now offering COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Testing from Abbott Panbio.

“We will not be testing people with symptoms of COVID-19. If you have symptoms, you should call HealthLinkBC at 8-1-1 to book a test with public health,” Michelle says.

Rapid test results available in 15 minutes.

Results indicate an active, contagious infection, even if you’re not experiencing any symptoms.

Antigen tests are required for air travel to the USA and Europe.

Each test will cost $100, with appointments booked through the Gray’s Pharmacy Health Quest site.

Check with your airline/booking agent to verify which test is required at your destination.

“These rapid antigen tests are a great option if you’d like to get tested before gathering with family, and they’re also required by some employers. It’s a less invasive test than the PCR, which also takes longer to provide results,” Michelle says.

Find Gray’s Compounding Pharmacy at 417B-304 St. in Kimberley, open Monday to Friday, 9:30 a.m. – 6 p.m or on Facebook at facebook.com/grayspharmacy. Questions? Call 250-427-0038 or email pharmacist@grayspharmacy.ca.

flu seasonHealth and wellnessHealthcare and Medicine