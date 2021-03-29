This year, Construction Month offers an important chance for all British Columbians to recognize the contributions of the people in the industry.

April is Construction Month in BC

Let’s thank the skilled tradespeople who helped keep our economy going during COVID-19

If you work in BC’s construction industry, we have one word for you: THANKS.

Amidst the challenges that we all faced as COVID-19 took hold and our lives changed, the construction industry was called on by the Province to step up as an essential service. From the first days of the pandemic, BC’s skilled tradespeople were called on to keep coming to work and to keep building.

And they did it.

Employers and safety officers worked overtime to establish new site protocols, build sanitation stations, stagger shifts, extend schedules, control traffic flow, and figure out the hundreds of small details that would keep workers on sites safe.

And they did it.

Overall there have been relatively few cases of COVID-19 in the construction industry. Job sites operated safely, large projects followed strict safety protocols, and employers collaborated to share best practices as they learned them. Workers took care of themselves and each other.

It wasn’t easy, and it shouldn’t be taken for granted.

This year, Construction Month offers an important chance for all British Columbians to recognize the contributions of the people in this industry. At any given moment, more than $100BN in construction projects are underway in BC, with more than 200,000 people hard at work across every single community in every region of the province.

COVID-19 is not over yet but there is hope on the horizon now. Plans are forming for economic recovery, and once again, the construction industry has a major role to play in the success of those plans. Infrastructure investment is crucial to building back the economy, and skilled tradespeople will be relied upon again, this time to help make sure BC comes back strong.

And they’ll do it. Because that’s how they roll.

The BC Construction Association (BCCA) and our Construction Month sponsors are here to help. We’re behind the scenes pushing to make sure contractors get paid on time for the work they do, to ensure that procurement processes are up to standards, and that the culture on site is one that supports everyone to work to the best of their ability without hazing, bullying or harassment.

This Construction Month, the BCCA along with its Regional Construction Associations, LNG Canada, and the rest of our sponsors hope you’ll take a moment to recognize the contributions of BC’s construction industry with a shout-out to anyone you know that plays a part in it.

A little thank you goes a long way, especially these days.

Learn more at www.constructionmonth.ca

Most Read