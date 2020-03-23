Benzon Mones serves big portions with fresh ingredients at the Northwest Grill, Cranbrook’s hidden gem in the Industrial Park.

4 reasons to cross the tracks for a meal at this friendly diner

Cranbrook’s hidden gem won’t stay secret for long

Tucked into the Industrial Park across the railroad tracks, the Northwest Grill isn’t where you’d normally expect to find mouthwatering food and exceptional service. But foodies in the Kootenays know the Northwest Grill is worth the trek!

Benzon Mones moved to Cranbrook six years ago not knowing anybody, and now sees his customers at the Northwest Grill as not just friends, but family.

“Cranbrook has been so good to me and my friends. I love the mountains and the lake… and the people especially,” Mones says. “It’s a beautiful, strong community.”

Mones bought the Northwest Grill in 2018, and those in-the-know call it Cranbook’s hidden gem, available for take-out and delivery at 600 Industrial Road 1.

4 cornerstones of Northwest Grill

  1. Quality Ingredients: When Mones took over the Northwest Grill in 2018 he loved the breakfasts, sandwiches and burgers on the existing menu, so the only thing he changed was the caliber of the ingredients. “I looked for the best bread I could order, the best bacon our supplier offered, and made sure we were serving quality ingredients to our customers.” The final meal is the same, but the building blocks are oh so much tastier.
  2. Generous Portions: The Northwest Grill is parked next to Rocky Mountain Pro Drivers in the industrial part of town, and a lot of their customers are hard-working folk who need a big plate to feel full. Stop by for a big breakfast before you get to work, or refuel after a long shift. One of those folks with a hollow leg and a big appetite? Try the Monster Burger with a double cheddar, double bacon, and 12 ounces of beef. “It’s a big one,” Mones laughs.
  3. Free Soup Fridays: Mones and the team at Northwest Grill love the community in Cranbrook and they’re always looking for ways to give back. Not only do they keep prices low and portions high, but if you swing by the restaurant on a Friday you’ll get a free bowl of soup with any meal! “Cranbrook has been so welcoming over the past six years,” Mones says.
  4. Superb Service: Mones and his partner have been in the restaurant business for 10 years, and almost all of his staff have experience managing restaurants as well. What does that mean for you? Smooth service, no matter who’s taking your order! “We want our customers to be ‘wowed’ by our service,” Mones says. “A lot of our customers say they come back because they love the atmosphere. People travel from all over the Kootenays just to drop by.”

Check out the menu at northwest-grill.com/menu.

Food and DrinkRestaurants

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
It’s all about balance: New HRT treatment option available in Kimberley

Just Posted

COTR suspending access to Cranbrook campus

The College of the Rockies Cranbrook campus is being suspended in order… Continue reading

Suspected case of COVID-19 in Canal Flats: Mayor

Karl Sterzer provides update from March 8 event, urges residents to wash hands, practice social distancing

Interior Health cancels day programs, prioritizes admissions to protect seniors receiving care

Respite care, day programs cancelled as health authority ready themselves for COVID-19

More than 400 COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths in B.C.

27 people are currently in hospital with 12 people in intensive care

Cranbrook, RDEK activate regional emergency operations centre

Mayor Pratt makes video address on behalf of council, asks citizens to heed health authority advice

Not time for state of emergency, Trudeau says, but Parliament asked to pass COVID-19 aid

The $82-billion package would pause student loans, allow homeowners to defer mortgages

COVID-19 update for Canada, March 23: $50,000 fine for Vancouver businesses

Black Press Media is updating this file throughout the day

COVID-19 World Update, March 23: Foreigners barred in Hong Kong

The latest coronavirus news from about the world, Monday, March 23.

VIDEO: B.C. artist gets help from Canadians far and wide to make inspirational COVID-19 self-isolation video

Comox Valley resident reaches out to Canadian friends, gets epic response

B.C. Ferries confirms worker has COVID-19

Employee on Tsawwassen route didn’t work in vessel’s public areas

Victoria-area youth at house party tell police they are ‘immune’ to COVID-19

Victoria Police broke up a house party Saturday night

World COVID-19 afternoon update: Trump lashes out at critics, grim milestone for France

Black Press Media is updating this file throughout the day. Check back to see the latest news

All B.C. distillers now authorized to make hand sanitizer as COVID-19 leads to shortages

Product must still meet federal regulations

Doctors of B.C. urged to stand behind official messaging, as some say response is lacking

Social distancing measures are key, CEO Dr. Kathleen Ross says

Most Read