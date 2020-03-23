4 reasons to cross the tracks for a meal at this friendly diner

Benzon Mones serves big portions with fresh ingredients at the Northwest Grill, Cranbrook’s hidden gem in the Industrial Park.

Tucked into the Industrial Park across the railroad tracks, the Northwest Grill isn’t where you’d normally expect to find mouthwatering food and exceptional service. But foodies in the Kootenays know the Northwest Grill is worth the trek!

Benzon Mones moved to Cranbrook six years ago not knowing anybody, and now sees his customers at the Northwest Grill as not just friends, but family.

“Cranbrook has been so good to me and my friends. I love the mountains and the lake… and the people especially,” Mones says. “It’s a beautiful, strong community.”

Mones bought the Northwest Grill in 2018, and those in-the-know call it Cranbook’s hidden gem, available for take-out and delivery at 600 Industrial Road 1.

4 cornerstones of Northwest Grill

Quality Ingredients: When Mones took over the Northwest Grill in 2018 he loved the breakfasts, sandwiches and burgers on the existing menu, so the only thing he changed was the caliber of the ingredients. “I looked for the best bread I could order, the best bacon our supplier offered, and made sure we were serving quality ingredients to our customers.” The final meal is the same, but the building blocks are oh so much tastier. Generous Portions: The Northwest Grill is parked next to Rocky Mountain Pro Drivers in the industrial part of town, and a lot of their customers are hard-working folk who need a big plate to feel full. Stop by for a big breakfast before you get to work, or refuel after a long shift. One of those folks with a hollow leg and a big appetite? Try the Monster Burger with a double cheddar, double bacon, and 12 ounces of beef. “It’s a big one,” Mones laughs. Free Soup Fridays: Mones and the team at Northwest Grill love the community in Cranbrook and they’re always looking for ways to give back. Not only do they keep prices low and portions high, but if you swing by the restaurant on a Friday you’ll get a free bowl of soup with any meal! “Cranbrook has been so welcoming over the past six years,” Mones says. Superb Service: Mones and his partner have been in the restaurant business for 10 years, and almost all of his staff have experience managing restaurants as well. What does that mean for you? Smooth service, no matter who’s taking your order! “We want our customers to be ‘wowed’ by our service,” Mones says. “A lot of our customers say they come back because they love the atmosphere. People travel from all over the Kootenays just to drop by.”

Check out the menu at northwest-grill.com/menu.

