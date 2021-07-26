4 exciting updates on Kimberley pharmacy’s summer transformation

New services and plenty of exclusive sales, with the same great staff ready to serve you!

There are a lot of big changes happening at Gray’s Compounding Pharmacy these days, but one thing is staying the same. When customers come into the store they’ll see the same great people dedicated to keeping the Kootenays healthy.

Owners Michelle and Andy Gray have operated the store for eight years — Michelle is one of two lead pharmacists, and Andy manages all sorts of tasks at the store and behind the scenes to keep everything running smoothly. Registered pharmacy technician Heidi Radcliffe has been compounding medications in the pharmacy lab for seven years, alongside Kayla Berglund (whose last name was Morrison until she got married this summer), who’s been with Gray’s for 5 years now. Corina Howorko and Felicia Green have been pharmacy assistants for six and three years respectively, and Lei Lei Wu is coming up on four years as co-lead pharmacist.

“We have a couple new faces as well. Katie is going into Grade 12 in the fall, and working full time with us over the summer. Tiffany just started, and is bringing a lot of enthusiasm to the front desk,” Michelle says.

Gray’s Pharmacy is partnering with mettra Pharmacy to enhance their in-depth clinical care model, one of a few exciting changes happening this summer. Here’s a round-up of everything new!

1. Pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic July 27

Island Health is transitioning from mass injection sites to smaller pop-ups, and they’re hosting one of the first at Gray’s Pharmacy Tuesday, July 27 from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Just drop in, and keep your eyes peeled for special promotions in-store for those receiving their shot!

2. Renovations

New floors are going in this August, and construction will soon get underway on an extra counselling room for consultations.

“We still have all your favourite products, but everything’s getting moved around as we renovate. If you can’t find something just ask! We’re happy to help,” Michelle says. “And if there’s anything you think we should carry, let us know and we’ll see if we can source it.”

3. Visit Gray’s Compounding Pharmacy, get rewarded!

Everyone who comes into the store this August will be entered into a draw for a great gift basket — look for the entry box near the cash. You’ll also find great deals throughout the store, as Grays transitions from their previous house brand, atoma, to new stock.

Buy two atoma products and get the third for half price. Or, download the free Get in the Loop App to get the third item FREE.

“The Get in the Loop App is full of exclusive offers from us and many other businesses in the Kootenays. Everyone should get it!” Michelle says.

Lei Lei Wu and Michelle Gray present a cheque to Sonya Morigeau from ?aq’am, a member community of the Ktunaxa Nation, to support the nation in recovering from residential school trauma.

4. Support Lei Lei’s fundraiser, 215km for 215 kids

Pharmacist Lei Lei Wu ran 10 kilometres a day for 21.5 days to raise money and awareness for developmental trauma, with proceeds going to the Ktunaxa First Nation. He started with a $500 personal contribution, raised $1523, and Michelle Gray matched that for a total of $3046! Donate at https://gofund.me/b9cd0000.

On July 22 Michelle and Lei Lei presented a cheque to Sonya Morigeau of the ?aq’am community. Sonya looks forward to presenting it to the community’s elders to support their needs. Find more information at facebook.com/aqam.community.

Visit Michelle, Lei Lei and the rest of the team at 417B-304 St. in Kimberley, open Monday to Friday, 9:30 a.m. – 6 p.m or on Facebook at facebook.com/grayspharmacy. Questions? Call 250-427-0038 or email pharmacist@grayspharmacy.ca.

