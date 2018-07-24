Tales from the trail: Cranbrook cyclist recalls BC Epic 1000

Several cyclers from the East Kootenay competed in the the annual BC Epic 1000 — a 1,040-kilometre route leading competitors from Merritt to Fernie along a mixed route consisting of service roads, double and single track, predominantly following along the Trans Canada Trail.

The Townsman caught up with Ryan Hamilton, who along with his wife Gemma, took part in the 2016 BC Epic 1000. Nathan Siemens, Jason deRijk and Eric Ross from Cranbrook and Greg Johnson from Kimberley raced as well, and in total, about 75 people from around Canada and the United States compete.

“You carry all of your gear with you,” explained Hamilton. “It’s a self-supported effort, you’re allowed to restock with food and supplies along the way but you don’t receive any outside help, it’s all an individual effort.”

Beginning in Merritt on June 30, the 75 riders received a send off from the town’s mayor Neil Menard and then they were off. Riding primarily along the Trans Canada Trail along mostly old decommissioned railgrades, riders follow through the Kettle Valley railway, through various communities of the West Kootenays, across the ferry up Gray pass, through Kimberley and Cranbrook before finishing three to seven days later in Fernie.

The winning rider, an elite cyclist from Portland named Evan Deutsch, managed to complete the race in two days 19 hours and 46 minutes, improving the current record by over 20 hours, and sleeping for only three hours during the entire race. Ryan finished sixth with a time of three days, 15 hours and 23 minutes.

“Gray Creek Pass was definitely one of the big challenges doing it from the Kootenay Lake Side, It’s a steep climb, about a 16 K climb and very steep. As highlights go, the trestles and the tunnels on the Kettle Valley are awesome.”

Ryan has been into biking for about 25 years and Gemma for about 15. They do a wide array of riding —mountain biking, road riding, cycle cross, bike-packing — and have participated in a number of races, including for Ryan the Tour Divide, a “bucket list” route for many cyclists that goes along the continental divide all the way to Mexico.

