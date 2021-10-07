Rocky Mountain Rogues capture Saratoga Cup

The Rocky Mountain Rogues rugby team won the 2021 Saratoga Cup Championship this past weekend, claiming the provincial rugby title over the Williams Lake Rustlers in Kamloops.

A senior men’s rugby team, which includes Bryce Bostock with the City of Cranbrook, the Rogues took down the Terrace Northmen 18-17 in the semifinals before claiming the title in a close 46-35 showdown with the Rustlers.

The Rogues previously won the Saratoga Cup in 2018 and were the top seed from the Kootenay League this season enroute to another championship title.