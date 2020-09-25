Local wakesurfers hit the podium, will compete at world championship

Local wakesurfers hit the podium during a national competition at Lake Okanagan last week, earning spots at a world championship event that will look a little different this year due to COVID-19.

Cassidy Boehm, a Jaffray-based wakesurfer, took gold with a first place finish in Youth Girls, while Cranbrook’s Dagen Duczek nabbed silver in Youth Boys. Ryder Duczek, the other half of the dynamic Duczek duo, put in a strong run en route to a gold medal in Pro Men’s division, while Caroline Villeneuve, who runs the H20 School on Lake Koocanusa, earned a bronze medal in Pro Women’s Skim.

The event, held on Lake Okanagan on Sept. 18, served as one of a few qualifiers for the World Wakesurfing Championship.

Both Duczek brothers, along with Boehm and Villenevue have earned spots in the event, which features 131 athletes from 11 countries competing in 17 different divisions.

To qualify for the world championship, riders must be ranked in the top-eight of their division in the Competitive Wake Surfing Association world rankings.

However, in the era of the coronavirus pandemic, the world wakesurfing championship will look a little different. The event will feature a combination of live and streamed rides, which will be pre-recorded at sanctioned modules in six countries on three continents.

Rides will be conducted in a set order and be judged the same, regardless if it is happening live or through a pre-recorded video.

The Centurion World Wakesurfing Championship is hosted by Fort Worth, TX, and will run for three days starting on Oct. 1.