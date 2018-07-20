Ice trade for overage forward

Kootenay sends a conditional 6th round pick to Brandon in exchange for Gunnar Wegleitner

The Kootenay Ice have traded for overage forward Gunnar Wegleitner from the Brandon Wheat Kings in exchange for a conditional sixth round draft pick.

Wegleitner, a 1998-born winger, scored 10 goals and added nine assists for 19 points in 57 regular season games with the Wheat Kings last season. During their postseason run, he added one goal in seven games.

“Gunnar provides some experience and additional depth at the forward position,” said Matt Cockell, President and General Manager. “We felt like we needed to add some flexibility at the forward position within our 1998 age group prior to the start of a what we expect will be a very competitive training camp for our team.”

Over his three year WHL career, Wegleitner has played for Everett, Victoria and Brandon in 112 regular season games, tallying 11 goals and 20 points. In 11 playoff games, Wegleitner has recorded one goal.

Wegleitner also played 13 regular season games with the Kirkland Lake Gold Miners of the Northern Ontario Junior Hockey League during the 2016-17 season. In those 13 games, he registered 15 goals and added nine assists for 24 points. Wegleitner added two goals and five points in seven playoff games.

