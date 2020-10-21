Hometown defenceman commits to the Cranbrook Bucks

Quaid Anderson, 19, joins the Bucks after spending the last two seasons in the KIJHL

A homegrown defenceman has joined the Cranbrook Bucks.

Quaid Anderson, 19, has committed his hometown Jr. A squad after suiting up for the Beaver Valley Nitehawks of the KIJHL for the last two seasons.

Last season, Anderson tallied six goals and 18 assists in 31 games for the Nitehawks.

“We are excited to add Quaid to our roster for our inaugural season,” said Ryan Donald, the Head Coach and General Manager of the Cranbrook Bucks. “Quaid is a player that has impressed our staff over the course of our training camp with his competitiveness and his work ethic. He is a local product that we believe will add a veteran presence to our lineup.”

The Cranbrook Bucks continue the Kootenay Cup this weekend in Trail as the series currently sits at one game apiece.