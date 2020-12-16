Cranbrook’s Bowen Byram named to Team Canada World Junior squad

A local NHL prospect has been named to Team Canada for the upcoming World Junior Championship that is set to get underway in Alberta in a few weeks.

Bowen Byram, drafted 4th overall by the Colorado Avalanche last year, will be gunning for back-to-back gold medals in the annual U-20 tournament as teams begin to converge on Edmonton.

It will be a different format this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as tournament teams and officials will enter a ‘bubble’ in order to be quarantined by the time the event is scheduled to begin.

Byram, a Cranbrook-born defenceman, currently patrols the blue line for the Vancouver Giants, where he has spent the entirety of his major-junior career.

He set league records in his draft year for overtime winners, scoring six, while also earning accolades as the top scorer in the 2019 WHL post-season, scoring eight goals and tallying 18 assists in 22 games.

Byram suited up for Team Canada at the 2020 World Junior Championships, posting two assists in seven games.

Another familiar face has been named to the same team, as Winnipeg Ice captain Peyton Krebs was also named the Canadian squad. Krebs, a late cut from the team last year, earned his spot this time around, and has previous international experience with Team Canada at the U-18 World Championship and the Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament.

Krebs was drafted 17th overall by the Vegas Golden Knights in 2019.