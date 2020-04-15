Cranbrook Bucks partnering up with minor hockey association

The Cranbrook Bucks and Cranbrook Minor Hockey Association are teaming up to share branding and work together on multiple fronts.

The partnership, announced in a joint press release on Wednesday, will see the CMHA adopting their own customized Cranbrook Bucks logo and all minor hockey teams will be rebranded to the Cranbrook Minor Hockey Bucks.

“We are very excited about partnering with CMHA to share our branding and build on the future,” said Nathan Lieuwen, the President and Owner of the Bucks BCHL franchise. “We believe it is extremely important to support Minor Hockey in Cranbrook and develop young players who have passion for the game.”

In addition, the Bucks are committing a donation to CMHA and it’s teams, as well as player appearances at CMHA practices.

“Cranbrook Minor Hockey Association could not be more pleased for the opportunity to start a new relationship with the Cranbrook Bucks of the BCHL,” said Justin Campbell, the CMHA President. “This very exciting partnership with Mr. Lieuwen and his hockey club will be the start of a new identity and culture for CMHA which will provide our players and coaches with excellent mentorship and developmental opportunities. We are ecstatic to begin our new journey together and look forward to representing the Cranbrook Bucks name with pride.”

Cranbrook Minor Hockey Registration for both house and rep programs opens this week and can be accessed online.


