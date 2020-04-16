Cranbrook Bucks land commitment from BCMML forward

The Cranbrook Bucks have reached back into the provincial midget hockey league, earning a commitment from forward Christian Lowe for next season.

Lowe, who played last season for the Vancouver NE Chiefs of the B.C. Major Midget League, scored 13 goals and collected 14 assists in 28 games. Lowe, 17, captained his squad last year and was voted team MVP in his third season with the Chiefs organization.

He also participated in the Mac’s Midget Tournament — the annual national championship that crowns the country’s top midget team — where he scored three goals and notched one assist in four games.

“We are pleased to be able to add another exciting young player to our roster for the 2020-21 season,” said Ryan Donald, the Head Coach and General Manager of the Cranbrook Bucks. “Christian is a player that our staff identified as a one who will fit the Bucks’ brand as a player and person. Christian was pursued by a number of other BCHL clubs but chose to come to Cranbrook and be a part of our birth as a program.

“He will be a great asset for both our team and the community of Cranbrook, and we look forward to helping him achieve his goals.”


