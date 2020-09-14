Mike Nelson has joined the Cranbrook Bucks and will serve as trainer and equipment manager for the franchise. Photo courtesy Cranbrook Bucks.

Cranbrook Bucks add trainer, equipment manager to hockey ops

Mike Nelson has joined the newest BCHL franchise as trainer and equipment manager

A familiar face is joining the Cranbrook Bucks.

Mike Nelson has been hired on as the team’s equipment manager and trainer, according to an announcement from the franchise.

Nelson, who grew up in Cranbrook and studeied kineseology at the College of the Rockies and University of Lethbridge, has five years of experience as an assistant equipment manager in the Western Hockey League.

“I’m excited to be part of a great organization in the BCHL,” said Nelson. “I’m looking forward to making a contribution to the success of the Bucks and use my knowledge and experience to bring a professional atmosphere for each player every day.”

Nelson currently resides in the city with his two children, Blake and Christopher.

“Mike will be welcome addition to our staff,” said Ryan Donald, the Head Coach and General Manager of the Cranbrook Bucks. “He will be great fit for our organizational culture and his background will provide our players with a first- class experience.”

