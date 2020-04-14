Calgary forward commits to Cranbrook Bucks

The Cranbrook Bucks have announced the commitment of another forward who will join the club for the franchise’s 2020/21 inaugural season.

Zeth Kindrachuk, 17, spent last season playing for the Calgary Royals of the Alberta Midget Hockey League, where he scored 10 goals and tallied 11 assists for 21 points in 23 games.

Kindrachuk, a product of Calgary, will join his Royals teammate in Rhys Bentham, who also has committed to the Bucks back in February.

“Zeth is a young man that we are excited to add to our roster for our inaugural season,” Ryan Donald, the Head Coach and General Manager of the Cranbrook Bucks. “He has shown an ability to create offense for himself and his line mates using both speed and skill.

“Despite missing nine games last season he was able to lead his team in even-strength scoring, while contributing in all three zones of the ice. Zeth is a young man we believe will fit our culture well and will be proud to call Cranbrook home.”


