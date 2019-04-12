Sam Steele Society announces 2019’s festival theme

Celebrating the Spirit of Cranbrook: Its History, Its People, Its Future

The planning for 2019’s Sam Steele Days, Cranbrook’s largest festival, is well underway, and as of Thursday, April 11 the Sam Steele Society has announced its theme for this years festivities: “Celebrating the Spirit of Cranbrook: Its History, Its People, Its Future.”

READ MORE: The Sam Steele Days Parade 2018

“There are so many people who are not able to be here today but who have made such a huge difference in the community,” said Carrie Schafer, chair of the Sam Steele Society. “We wanted to recognize those who have received awards for things they’ve done as well as those who have quietly gone about their work to get to where they are with volunteering.”

Schafer added that the decision for the theme was made by the committee to recognize those who have dedicated their time to volunteering in and around Cranbrook and striving to build the community up to what it is today.

READ MORE: Sam Steele 2017 video

The annual parade, one of the most anticipated portions of the festival each year, will honour some of those helpful citizens, and the committee hopes that organizations, businesses and event sponsors will recognize people who have helped to get them to where they are today.

The aim of the theme is to celebrate Cranbrook’s people, who all help to make it a great town in which to live, and all of its service clubs, organizations, businesses, volunteers, sports teams and arts and culture institutions.

Sam Steele Days takes place from June 13 to 16 and will feature over 50 events. For more information and event registration visit www.samsteeledays.org and follow them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/samsteeledays.

