The Valemount and Area Recreation Development Association will be adding trails to the Valemount Bike Park with support from Columbia Basin Trust’s Trail Enhancement Grants.

Region’s trails get $484K boost from Columbia Basin Trust

29 projects in total will receive funding

Trails around the region are about to get a big boost, courtesy of Columbia Basin Trust’s Trail Enhancement Grants. CBT will be designating over $484,000 to 29 projects that will add to our improve upon the region’s trails.

“Active, outdoor lifestyles are a prominent part of Basin culture, and we’re fortunate to be able to recreate in such beautiful natural settings,” said Tim Hicks, Senior Manager, Delivery of Benefits. “Basin residents told us it’s a priority for the Trust to support projects that make getting out into these areas even better, so that more diverse recreation opportunities are available for residents.”

READ MORE: Indoor sports facility gets $500,000 from Columbia Basin Trust

This three-year, $1.5-million program helps build new trails or rehabilitate existing ones that, for example, were damaged in storms or have aging infrastructure like bridges. The aim is to make trails more accessible and user-friendly to a wider variety of users, incorporate Indigenous cultural or heritage values, reduce environmental impacts or connect existing trails. Funding may also go toward amenities like signs and benches.

A total of 29 projects represent the first intake of the program. The next intake will open on April 4, 2019, for more information on how to apply visit ourtrust.org/trailgrants.

Of those 29 projects, two of them are in Cranbrook. The Cranbrook Community Forest Society will receive $23,000 for their Cranbrook Espresso Grinder Loop Connector Trails. This will develop a new advanced trail and rehabilitate connector trails to create the Espresso Grinder loop.

North Star Rails to Trails Society will get $21,882 for a Cranbrook North Star Rail Trail Accessibility Enhancement project, which will improve the trail’s accessibility by paving a viewpoint and adding interpretive signage.

Kimberley’s Meadowbrook Community Association and the Kimberley Trails Society will be getting $3,150 and $25,000, respectively. Other communities near Cranbrook that will receive funding include Creston, Nelson, Castlegar and Canal Flats.

Previous story
Olson will be remembered for architectural, theatrical legacy

Just Posted

Olson will be remembered for architectural, theatrical legacy

People from Cranbrook, Kimberley and beyond will gather Sunday, March 24, for… Continue reading

College teams up for research project on avalanche safety

Students work with heli-skiing business to develop best practices for self-rescuing from tree wells

Elko firefighter recognized for volunteerism

Dale Hark to receive volunteer of the year award at Legislature ceremony in April

Cranbrook Hornets are East Kootenay League Bantam “A” Champions

The Hornets will now turn their attention on to the BC Hockey League Bantam Tier 3 Provincials

Track and field club is all on board

After the possibility of closing the East Kootenay Track and Field Club filled its board positions

VIDEO: B.C. woman frees skunk’s head from plastic cup

The skunk was spotted struggling on a Mission street with its head stuck on a Burger King cup

Letters to the Editor

Twenty Years of the Kootenay Ice As I reflect on the past… Continue reading

B.C. company gets $600,000 to build safe sailing app

The app will alert emergency contacts if boaters don’t arrive

B.C.’s adventurous eaters develop taste for kangaroo meat

Butcher and chef Colin Walker says culinary experiment well received

New B.C. pilot to probe how blood tests might improve cancer treatment

According to the BC Cancer agency, ctDNA could determine the right course of drugs, response

Columbia Basin Trust hosting transboundary conference on Columbia River

Discuss the future of the Columbia River at the conference in Kimberley.

Cash from short-term rentals in Canada spikes 940% in four years

In 2018, the short term rental industry brought in $2.8 billion across Canada

Lack of funding prompts B.C.’s legal-aid lawyers to plan service withdrawal

Association of Legal Aid Lawyers voted for job action to limit or suspend legal aid starting April 1

Happy Pi Day: How pie, Einstein and Stephen Hawking connect

National Pi Day declared in 2009

Most Read