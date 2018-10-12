Regional news recap

A look at the top news stories this week in Cranbrook, Creston, Fernie and Kimberley.

Cranbrook Candidates face off in election debate

Cranbrook candidates faced off in an election debate last week at the candidates forum, with ten candidates up for election. Topics ranged from housing and attracting light industry to rainbow crosswalks, roads and infrastructure.

Cranbrook Council tweaks proposed cannabis bylaw

Cranbrook City Council has taken another crack at drilling down specific bylaw procedures for the upcoming federal legalization of cannabis, discussing capping the number of stores to ten or less, and amending other related bylaws.

Clean farms set up event to collect unwanted agricultural pesticides & livestock medications in Creston

Creston Valley Farmers will be able to dispose of unwanted agricultural pesticides and outdated livestock medications that have accumulated at their farms at a special collection event hosted by Cleanfarms. The collection is scheduled for Oct. 31, 2018 at Grower’s Supply from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m..

CBT grant will help east cost of Creston Education Centre purchase

A Columbia Basin Trust grant of $200,000 will help to ease the cost of purchasing the Creston Education Centre. The purchase was made after a years-long scramble to keep Homelinks and early childhood and family programs under one roof when School District No. 8 announced it was closing the facility and selling the property.

RDEK freezes West Fernie septic rates

Thanks to a recently adopted motion, West Fernie residents will have two years to adjust higher septic costs which come as a result of being inducted into the City of Fernie.

Elk Valley water treatment plant restarts

Teck Coal has announced the restart and recommissioning of the West Line Creek Active Water Treatment Facility, which will treat up to 7.5 million litres of water per day once it reaches full capacity later this year.

City of Kimberley gives go ahead to two cannabis dispensaries

Two Kimberley cannabis dispensaries that have been serving the community for nearly three years have gotten the go ahead from Kimberley City Council to apply for licensing to become Cannabis Retail stores through the Provincial Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch.

Kimberley International School update

Kimberley Mayor Don McCormick and President of Purcell International Education, Duncan MacLeod, are back from China after pitching a proposed full-time international education school to investors and government officials.

PIE is working on the next steps including procuring funding and finding a location for the campus.