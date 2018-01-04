MLA Tom Shypitka reflects on 2017

From the onset of 2017 the year was an example of highs and lows, listening and learning, and encouragement and frustration, but overall very rewarding and humbling.

The Kootenay East campaign and election of 2017 lead to a hard fought victory for the BC Liberals which would have never been possible without the incredible team that I had. This victory coincided with a BC Liberal victory that saw 43 ridings for the BC Liberals 41 seats to the NDP and 3 for the Greens. This minority government was soon replaced by another minority government as the NDP and Greens formed a coalition which was bonded by their Confidence and Supply Agreement.

The swearing in as your MLA to the 41st legislative assembly of British Columbia was truly an honour and a very humbling experience. I was soon given the honour of being the Energy and Mines critic and to be responsible for holding government to account on issues such as mining practices, Site C, LNG, Kinder Morgan and how it all fits with our vision going forward. I can honestly say that the team we assembled for this file was very successful in showing that government really didn’t have a plan and really didn’t know how the environment and the economy work hand in hand. I would like to thank Ellis Ross, Tracy Redies and Mike Bernier who made our team a success.

The wildfires of 2017 were devastating to the Cariboo Chilcotin region and were very troubling in Kootenay East as well. I felt very satisfied in helping to bring in legislation to halt all Off Road Vehicles into the backcountry during the fire ban. This type of legislation had never been done before and I truly believe that because of it we avoided a much worse wildfire season here in Kootenay East. I would like to thank my friends at the Southeast Fire Centre.

The terrible tragedy in Fernie was obviously the lowest point in 2017, however I can’t say how impressed I was with the city staff and residents of Fernie who turned such a devastating loss into such a strong example of community support. The communities around Fernie also chipped in to make the situation more tolerable. All of this culminated with a partnership with the city of Fernie and the Calgary Flames to introduce a regulation size outdoor rink to the community. May the families and friends of Wayne, Lloyd and Jason find solace and faith that their loved ones will all rest in peace and that Kootenay East and an entire province is behind them due to their terrible loss.

Meanwhile, back in Victoria, frustration came in the way of political realization for myself. When I entered the legislature for the first time, my eyes were wide open ready to work with all sides to accomplish what was right for Kootenay East and the Province as a whole. It wasn’t long before I realised that the Greens were tied to the NDP for the sole purpose of changing our electoral system to proportional representation and the NDP were tied to the Greens for the purpose of holding power to accomplish very little other than positioning themselves better for a possible early election.

However, all of this did not change what I love to do best and that is handling the issues here in Kootenay East. Wildlife management, ecosystem restoration and land access remain to be the issues that take up most of my time and I am learning every day the complexities that surround this.

Going forward in 2018 there are many issues that need to be addressed (in no particular order).

1) Wildlife/Ecosystem Restoration management plan needs to be formulated and presented.

2) Wildfire mitigation (working with municipalities) and emergency response needs to be re-evaluated.

3) Doctor Recruitment and addressing primary care concerns (ie. Walk-in clinics, more nurse practioners, and less wait times in ER).

4) Poverty Reduction, transitional/affordable housing & Food security.

5) Localised skills training for our region and economic growth.

6) Increasing standards/practices for our Highway maintenance program.

I would like to thank my assistants Heather Smith and Lois Dettling in making our constituency office at #302 535 Victoria Street North in Cranbrook (Saveon parking lot) a friendly place to come and discuss your issues.

I look forward to working with you all in 2018 and once again my door is always open. Please email me your concerns or book an appointment at tom.shypitka.mla@leg.bc.ca. May we all have a prosperous New Year.

MLA – Kootenay East

Welcome Cranbrook's newest citizen

