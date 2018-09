B.C. 4-H president Heather Serafini (left) presents Minster of Agriculture Lana Popham with a 4-H flag, following her announcement that the ministry will increase their funding of the club. Paul Rodgers photo.

Minister of Agriculture Lana Popham visited the local 4-H club at the Cranbrook Community Garden to announce that the Ministry has secured $150,000 in funding for the 2018 to 2019 fiscal year. That marks an increase of $63,000 over previous years and will be used to help more children from around B.C. learn more about agriculture, while also developing the other life skills such as leadership that the 4-H club promotes.

