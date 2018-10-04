Last outdoor farmer’s market of the season October 6

Submitted

The Cranbrook Farmer’s Market will host a Thanksgiving Market – the last outdoor market of the 2018 season — on Saturday, Oct. 6, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

More than 50 vendors will set-up in the midst of Rotary Park, downtown Cranbrook, to sell local-produced fruits and vegetables, canned-goods, breads, home-made treats, ethically-produced meat and eggs, art, drinks, jewelry, crafts and more. Live folk-style musical entertainment will be provided by the local duo Clayton & Joelle on the Rotary Park pavilion from 10 a.m. to noon.

The last outdoor farmer’s market of the year, which takes place Thanksgiving Weekend, is a very festive, lively and fun event greatly enjoyed by both the vendors and shoppers. It’s a bountiful time of the year when vendors are offering a diverse selection of quality local produce, growers are harvesting and selling both the last of the summer’s prime produce, as well as the fall’s first colourful offerings.

“The Cranbrook Farmers Market had a successful 10th Season Celebration, thanks to incredible support from our community, including volunteers, vendors and of course the shoppers who join us every weekend to buy fresh and local,” said Lara. “We also want to acknowledge the City of Cranbrook, the Regional District of East Kootenay and Columbia Basin Trust for their generous support this year, which made it possible for us to enhance market and celebrate our 10th season in the community.”

After the last outdoor market, the Cranbrook Farmer’s Market moves back to the Katunaxa Gym, launching its indoor market season on Oct. 27th, Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Special Winter Markets will take place on Saturday Nov. 24, 1 to 7 p.m., and Sunday Nov. 25, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at 1114 Baker Street (former Super Value building). The Saturday market will be held in conjunction with JCI Kootenay’s 48th annual Santa Clause Parade.

For more information on the Cranbrook Farmer’s Market, or to join the board or become involved as a volunteer, visit www.cranbrookfarmersmarket.com or find the @cranbrookfarmersmarket on Facebook and Instagram.

Previous story
It happened this week in Cranbrook: Week September 30 to October 6
Next story
Key City Theatre shows relocated due to renos

Just Posted

Key City Theatre shows relocated due to renos

Jesse Cook moved to Alliance Church, Mike Delamont moved to Wildhorse Theatre in Fort Steele

Last outdoor farmer’s market of the season October 6

Submitted The Cranbrook Farmer’s Market will host a Thanksgiving Market – the… Continue reading

It happened this week in Cranbrook: Week September 30 to October 6

Items compiled from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

RCMP seize suspected cocaine, crystal meth in drug seizures

Police take hard drugs off the streets in separate traffic stops over the weekend

Morrison running for federal Kootenay-Columbia Conservative nod

Local resident touts years of government experience working as a RCMP member and diplomat

WATCH: Minister of Agriculture boosts 4-H funding

Cranbrook’s local 4-H club was paid a visit by Minister of Agriculture… Continue reading

Wearing Orange to Remember and Act

Yme Woensdregt This Sunday, September 30, is Orange Shirt Day. Why orange?… Continue reading

Police set up tip line for possible election fraud victims in Surrey

RCMP says it’s only received ‘third-party’ allegations so far

Still ‘a long way to go’ in Canada Post contract dispute, union says

Rural workers say they don’t have a lot of options

Indigenous children still being treated unequally by provinces: advocate

Issue arose during hearings into Canada’s missing and murdered women

Future uncertain for long-standing Vancouver pot shops after legalization

All the existing pot shops in Vancouver are ostensibly medical cannabis dispensaries

Pay drug users for expertise, insight to deal with overdose crisis: B.C. report

The BC Centre for Disease Control released the report Wednesday

Canadian Super Bowl ads could play during NFL championship game

New trade deal could result in resumption of Canadian Super Bowl ads

Race to get aid to Indonesian quake victims as deaths rise

A powerful earthquake and tsunami killed more than 1,400 people in Indonesia

Most Read