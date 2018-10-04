Last outdoor farmer’s market of the season October 6

Submitted

The Cranbrook Farmer’s Market will host a Thanksgiving Market – the last outdoor market of the 2018 season — on Saturday, Oct. 6, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

More than 50 vendors will set-up in the midst of Rotary Park, downtown Cranbrook, to sell local-produced fruits and vegetables, canned-goods, breads, home-made treats, ethically-produced meat and eggs, art, drinks, jewelry, crafts and more. Live folk-style musical entertainment will be provided by the local duo Clayton & Joelle on the Rotary Park pavilion from 10 a.m. to noon.

The last outdoor farmer’s market of the year, which takes place Thanksgiving Weekend, is a very festive, lively and fun event greatly enjoyed by both the vendors and shoppers. It’s a bountiful time of the year when vendors are offering a diverse selection of quality local produce, growers are harvesting and selling both the last of the summer’s prime produce, as well as the fall’s first colourful offerings.

“The Cranbrook Farmers Market had a successful 10th Season Celebration, thanks to incredible support from our community, including volunteers, vendors and of course the shoppers who join us every weekend to buy fresh and local,” said Lara. “We also want to acknowledge the City of Cranbrook, the Regional District of East Kootenay and Columbia Basin Trust for their generous support this year, which made it possible for us to enhance market and celebrate our 10th season in the community.”

After the last outdoor market, the Cranbrook Farmer’s Market moves back to the Katunaxa Gym, launching its indoor market season on Oct. 27th, Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Special Winter Markets will take place on Saturday Nov. 24, 1 to 7 p.m., and Sunday Nov. 25, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at 1114 Baker Street (former Super Value building). The Saturday market will be held in conjunction with JCI Kootenay’s 48th annual Santa Clause Parade.

For more information on the Cranbrook Farmer’s Market, or to join the board or become involved as a volunteer, visit www.cranbrookfarmersmarket.com or find the @cranbrookfarmersmarket on Facebook and Instagram.