It happened this week in Cranbrook: Week September 30 to October 6

WATER RATES … On the 1st day of October, 1909, the City of Cranbrook will take over the Waterworks System. Accounts will in future be rendered and made payable quarterly in advance. A rebate of ten per cent, will be allowed on all accounts paid on or before the 20th of each month. Payments must be made at the office of the City Clerk, at the City Building.

GREAT RETURNS … The Herald has received a report to the effect that J. Howard’s claim located about twenty-five miles from Cranbrook, is showing an assay of $15,070.60 to the ton. Owing to the value of the ore there is considerable secrecy as to the location of the property, but it is evident that the owner has a good thing.

AT THE WENTWORTH … P. Matheson, proprietor of the Wentworth hotel, is making some important improvements in the hotel property. He is having a sceptic tank built and is putting in toilet and bath rooms and adding other improvements as well.

THE GRAND MASTER COMING … Wallace Law, Grand Master of the Odd Fellows for the jurisdiction of British Columbia, will make an official visit to Cranbrook on the night of October 4th. Mr. Law is with one of the leading jewelry firms of Vancouver, and a gentleman who is admired by everybody who knows him. The Odd Fellows of Cranbrook will do honor to themselves when they do honor to Mr. Law, and Mr. Law will be given a reception in this town that he will appreciate.

EXPANDING BUSINESS … On account of increasing business the Dominion Express company, is putting on a delivery wagon of their own. The new rig will go into commission on October 1st. The delivery limits will be Baker Street, Lumsden avenue, Watt avenue and Kane avenue. To facilitate delivery, patrons are asked to have their street address placed on all parcels.

LOST … It seems strange that an old woodsman like W. Whitmore would get lost while cruising timber and yet he did so last week in the Skookumchuck country. He got separated from his party, and like many a man accustomed to the woods, he refused to believe his compass and as a result was lost for about thirty-six hours. He finally arrived back at his camp a little the worse for wear, but still in good condition.

ATTRACTIVE DISPLAYS … Burns Bros. excelled themselves this fall in the arrangement of their windows for their millinery and suit display. Branches of leaves that have been turned by the autumn frosts to a beautiful golden hue form a beautiful background for the magnificent display of hats and suits. On the base of the windows were strewn golden leaves that added very materially to the beauty of the scene. This company makes a specialty of their window displays and the attractions shown meet with the highest approval of the ladies in the town.

LEAVING TOWN … It is a matter of regret that G. T. Rogers is selling out and preparing to remove to Vancouver. Mr. Rogers was the first mayor of Cranbrook and always has been a most estimable citizen. There has been no public movement in Cranbrook in which he has not been interested and the people could always count on him as a hard worker for the best interests of Cranbrook. Mrs. Rogers will be sadly missed in social and church circles, as she has been a general favorite ever since she has been a resident of this city. It is a misfortune that Cranbrook must lose two such good people that will be hard to replace, but we know that everybody in Cranbrook will join with the Herald in wishing them every prosperity and happiness in their new home.

CANAL FLATS HOTEL … E. H. Small, of the Cosmopolitan hotel, is preparing to re-open the hotel at Canal Flats, in the Windermere district. Some twelve years ago Mr. Small, when he first came to British Columbia, had charge of the hotel at the Flats for a number of years. History is now repeating itself and Mr. Small will again be in charge of a hotel that has one of the best locations in the Windermere valley. It is fortunate for those who will have occasion to travel up and down the valley that Mr. Small is the man to open the hotel at that point, for a better hotel man and one who understands the need of travelers in a place of that kind, cannot be found in this part of the country. Everyone can rest assured that when they reach “Ernie’s” place at the Flat they will be well taken care of, as there will be good stables, good beds, good table service and the best of everything else that is desired. The Windermere valley is a Garden of Eden, and yet Mr. Small’s hotel will be like an oasis in the desert to every traveler passing through the valley.

MOYIE NEWS … G. O. Demaurez is here from Fernie with his propeller invention and will give a demonstration on Moyie Lake with his working model either today or tomorrow. Mr. Demaurez has been working on this invention for several years, and believes he has it up to a state of perfection, where it is of practical value. Mr. Demaurez conducted the first watch repair establishment in Moyie, and is consequently well acquainted with the people here. Later — Mr. Demaurez, while putting his model together this morning preparatory to giving a demonstration, fell and dislocated his right shoulder. The demonstration will be postponed for a few days.

WARDNER NEWS … Quite a heavy rain has visited this part of the Kootenay and has done a great deal of good to the crops, as well as doing away with the dusty streets, which had become almost unbearable. It has been a great boon to the gardens.

VISIT OF SIR THOMAS SHAUGHNESSY … Last Saturday evening, Sir Thomas Shaughnessy spent some time in the Banana Belt center. He expressed himself greatly pleased with the progress that the city was making.

HUNTING PARTY … Mr. Pratt and Mr. Willard, of New York, were in the city today for the purpose of starting out on an extended hunting trip. Mr. Pratt has been in this district many times, but this is the first visit made by Mr. Willard, who has toured all over the continent of Europe, but expresses himself as exceedingly pleased with the scenery and climatic conditions of East Kootenay. He has climbed the mountains of Switzerland and viewed the beauties of the Rhine, but says that he has seen nothing in the way of scenery like that around Cranbrook. They depart under the guidance of Mr. A. B. Fenwick, one of the best guides for hunting purposes in this district, and will no doubt have a most enjoyable trip. The party secured their license from Deputy Game Warden Bates, who has charge of expeditions of this character.

BAKER STREET IMPROVEMENTS … Good work is being done in spreading earth for crossings over Baker Street.

JAILED … James McCount, who took a mackinaw coat from the front of Burns Bros, store, was given six months at Nelson by Judge Ryan.

SELF SUPPORTING WOMEN … It does make us tired—slang is excusable here—to read the census reports giving the number of women “engaged in self-supporting occupations ,” said list including clerks, typewriters, school teachers, etc., but not one wife and mother. As if the woman who darns her husband’s stockings, keeps the children’s faces clean, cooks for a family of a dozen, more or less, keeps the house in order, washes, irons, bakes, mends, sews, sweeps, nurses the sick, spanks the erring, and keeps an eye on a thousand and one things from early morning till late at night, and then sleeps with one eye open lest Tommy kicks the bed clothes off or baby shows signs of croup, were not “self-supporting.” But come to think of it, she isn’t. She supports all the rest of the family, and, in nine cases out of ten, has neither time nor strength left to look out for herself.

CUP COMES BACK … The Moyie football team played Cranbrook last Wednesday in Cranbrook in the finals for the Kerrrgan cup. The game was called for 6 p.m. There was a good attendance of spectators, noticeable being the visitors from Moyie. Moyie started the play with a bold dash up field. After a little exchanging on both sides, Kemp put in a splendid shot, beating the Cranbrook goal tender by scoring the only goal. The game was fast and furious, but Moyie had the best of it all along. The Cranbrook goal keeper saved some splendid shots. The Moyie boys returned to their home town bringing with them the Kerrigan cup for the second year in succession. After the game the jovial hosts of the Royal and Wentworth hotels filled the cup with champagne, and the success of both teams was drunk to. This is the line-up of the Moyie team: Goal, F. Perkins; backs, Gill and Turnbull; half backs, Potter, M. Marshall and Wilson; forwards, B. Marshall, Kemp, McNichol, Hillary and Weaver; lineman, F. Atkinson; referee, R. Agnew; manager, Herb. Jackson.

THE TOP OF THE EARTH AGAIN … (By our special correspondent. All rights reserved.) Baker Hill, near Mt. Fisher (via wireless) Sept. 21st.—The Baracan Polar expedition of Cranbrook, B. C., have just returned from an interesting evening on “The top of the Earth.” Repairs were on at the Norbury station, but the party, equipped with a fine new Buckeye mirroscope-stereoptican observation instrument, finally got under way and into interesting regions. The route, somewhat circuitous, was via San Salvador, Washington, Niagara, Toronto, Old Fort Garry, the Rockies and up by the Hudson Bay to the Arctic Circle. Polar transportation, ice fields, floes, bergs, Eskimo and negro, etc., were studied with considerable interest and scientific observations were made for the benefit of future exploits. With the aid of the electric searchlight, a view of the coveted North Pole was obtained about ten o’clock by the German chronometer, when that man, Uncle Sam, was discovered there at his old annexation business, his colors were “nailed” and the party could clearly see him with his right arm around this ancient land-mark of no man’s country in the act of walking off with it. To the delight, however, of the Canadians this act of piracy was brought to a sudden halt by Sir Gilbert Parker’s chain on the town end, to which was attached the explanatory “anchored to Ottawa.” Uncle Sam on this appeared from another view to move quickly as if on thin ice from the hot imbroglio over the Cook versus Peary problem. On arrival at the pole, it was noted that, according to Commander Peary’s soundings (the more reliable), the terra firma of this pole was a mile and a quarter or more below where the party stood. No one ventured the terrible descent. There were no serious accidents. One of the party, a hard worker, showed early symptoms of the dread Arctic frost-sleep. Vigorous treatment was promptly resorted to. Another of the expedition, like Capt. Bartlett, returned before reaching the “prize of three centuries.” All intrepid spirits of the gentler sex, the wife of the leader and her sister, with a remarkable small boy, born south of the 88th parallel, accompanied the party and had charge of one of the instruments. No other kind of spirits were allowed, this expedition being right up-to-date. There was the sensation of cold, but, on the return, arriving at our last igloos (a well-known grub shack which had slid from its old position) the Baracans set no more holes in their belts, but warmed up with a kind of hot “cocoa,” chocolate fudge, brown bread and yellow blubber. After this, and a final scientific observation with some discussion, there being no serious entanglements to negotiate, the party struck the right trail and made a dash for home at a good pace.