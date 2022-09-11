Highway 1 eastbound is now closed due to the Flood Falls Trail wildfire and all eastbound traffic is detoured to Highway 9 and Highway 7. (Samuel St-laurent/Facebook)

Highway 1 eastbound is now closed due to the Flood Falls Trail wildfire and all eastbound traffic is detoured to Highway 9 and Highway 7. (Samuel St-laurent/Facebook)

Highway 1 eastbound closed due to Flood Falls Trail wildfire near Hope

All eastbound traffic detoured to Highway 7 and Highway 9 Sunday

Highway 1 eastbound is closed Sunday (Sept. 11) due to Flood Falls Trail fire near Hope.

DriveBC says motorists will instead have to take Highway 9 and Highway 7 to get through the area.

An evacuation alert remains in effect for the neighbourhood of Silver Cree, as well as Laidlaw, and other properties close to the blaze, according to BC Wildfire Service.

There is currently no threat to critical infrastructure or homes. The pipeline construction infrastructure in the vicinity of the fire is also not impacted.

The blaze, which is highly visible from Hope and Highway 1, has been burning since Thursday night (Sept. 8). Friday night, an evacuation alert was sent out by Alertable via the Fraser Valley Regional District, which was extended to Laidlaw on Saturday.

The fire is estimated to be 271 hectares and is burning in very steep terrain causing challenges for ground crews. There are 43 firefighters and six helicopters working the fire, with a focus on the north and east flanks of the blaze.

BC Wildfire suspects the blaze to be human-caused.

Click here to read the District of Hope’s evacuation alert.

Updates to follow.

READMORE: UPDATE: Flood Falls Trail wildfire near Hope grows to 271 hectares

B.C. Wildfires 2022bc wildfiresbcwildfireBreaking NewsHope

Previous story
UPDATE: Flood Falls Trail wildfire near Hope grows to 271 hectares

Just Posted

Cranbrook city hall.
Candidate list set for upcoming Cranbrook civic election

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip and Princess Anne visited Fort Steele in 1971 as part of Canada’s centennial celebrations. Photos of the event were taken by Gunther Smuda, Bill Taylor and Bill Atkinson. Courtesy Cranbrook History Museum.
Reflections on a royal visit to Fort Steele in 1971

The redwood forests of Oregon.
Woensdregt: Things that Make Me Go ‘Hmmmm’

From the Golden Star archives in 1952, the year she took the throne.
MP Morrison reflects on death of Queen Elizabeth