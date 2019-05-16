Galloway Lumber sold to new owners

Family-run business for the past 75 years has been sold

Galloway Lumber, a lumber mill located near Jaffray, that’s been owned and operated by the Nelson family for the last 75 years, has been sold to new owner Brian Fehr.

Fehr took ownership on April 1, 2019 and at the time the plant had 25 of a total 44 employees working and plans in place to retool the mill into a fabricating shop, sawmill timber mill and a cross laminated timber plant within the next couple of years.

Cross-laminated timber (CLT) is a wood panel product made from gluing layers of solid-sawn lumber together. It is similar to plywood but with distinctively thicker laminations, which can be made into many products including large floor and wall panels.

All but a few employees were initially laid off, with plans to call back more over a period of several months, with an increase to 80 employees possible over the next couple of years.

The United Steelworkers Local 1-405, who represent the 44 employees of Galloway Lumber, “has been working closely with the company to agree on how to go forward with an emphasis on returning as many employees to work as soon as possible,” said Doug Singer, Local 1-405 president in Cranbrook.

“It has been very tough for our members that are laid off, not knowing what the future really holds at this point and when they will return to work. The potential for this new operation for our members, their families and the surrounding communities could be very positive, so both parties are working very hard to make this a success,” Singer added.

Previous story
City monitoring water levels, warn residents to be safe

Just Posted

Galloway Lumber sold to new owners

Family-run business for the past 75 years has been sold

City monitoring water levels, warn residents to be safe

Given the spring freshet and a rainy forecast for the ucpcoming long… Continue reading

An Everest fundraiser

Man set to climb elevation of Mt. Everest in one day to raise school lunch funds

Stetski presents petition to save Air Canada flights from Cranbrook to Calgary

Kootenay-Columbia MP Wayne Stetski presented a petition in the House of Commons… Continue reading

Interior Health study offers take-home drug testing kits to spot fentanyl

Interior Health to evaluate safety of at home drug testing kits aimed at reducing fentanyl overdoses

Trudeau says U.S. state abortion bans are ‘backsliding on women’s rights’

Alabama’s legislature passed a law banning virtually all abortions in the state

VIDEO: Man nearly run over by his own SUV at B.C. boat launch

The electric vehicle caught on fire after it was pulled from the water

Canada first country to approve injectable hydromorphone to treat opioid addiction

B.C. has had one of the only clinics in the country offering such a treatment to a small group of people

B.C. legislature clerk in spending scandal retires after wrongdoing found

Clerk Craig James and sergeant-at-arms Gary Lenz were suspended last November

Drugs, alcohol and lack of seatbelts top reasons for fatal car crashes: B.C. coroner

Nearly one-third of fatal car crash victims were not wearing seatbelts

Plane safety briefings must have rule to leave carry-ons behind during evacuation: union

The ask comes after an Aeroflot airliner crash that killed 41 in Moscow

Create new coast-to-coast energy corridor to get pipelines built: Scheer

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer also says the government should ensure Canada imports no foreign oil by 2030

B.C. arcade lands one of the ‘rarest games in the world’

More than 20 vintage games featured at Quazar’s Arcade

Canada ‘disappointed’ Philippines recalling ambassador, consuls over trash

Duterte threatened last month to forcibly ship the containers of garbage back to Canada

Most Read