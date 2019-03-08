‘Empire’ actor Jussie Smollett indicted on felony charges

Smollett has been indicted on 16 felony charges

A grand jury in Chicago has indicted “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett on 16 felony counts related to making a false report that he was attacked by two men in Chicago who shouted racial and homophobic slurs.

The Cook County grand jury indictment filed Thursday charges him with falsely reporting an offence.

READ MORE: 'Empire' producers cut Smollett from season's last episodes

Smollett was charged on Feb. 20 with one count of disorderly conduct for filing a false police report.

Smollett, who is black and gay, told police in late January that he was attacked by two men in downtown Chicago who wrapped a rope around his neck.

Police say Smollett recruited two men to stage the attack because he was upset with his pay on the Fox show. Smollett has denied playing a role in the attack.

READ MORE: 'Empire' actor Jusse Smollet turns self in to face false report charge

Most Read