Heavy snowfall recedes, temperatures level out into weekend

Environment Canada says snow should retreat back up the mountainside

The spot of nasty weather and accompanying snowfall we experienced in Cranbrook was not out of the ordinary for the Elk Valley, though snowfall records were broken in the Sparwood area, which saw around 30 centimetres.

Cranbrook itself got a varied range of snowfall, around one to five centimetres, and it did result in some downed trees as the heavy, wet snow creates too much weight for some branches to bear when they still have their leaves on them.

According to Environment Canada meteorologist Doug Lundquist, the snowfall was the result of the remains of a modified arctic front coming from the central interior, originally from the Alberta side, colliding with a pacific system over the southern interior. Fortunately, that has passed and the snow should be gone soon.

“There is a ridge of high pressure building back in that we’re expecting the temperatures to pick back up and take Cranbrook, as early as tomorrow, into the eight to 10 degree range for the rest of the week,” said Lundquist. “We’re not forecasting much in the way of precipitation, maybe just a slight chance of showers or overnight flurries or higher terrain flurries for tomorrow but that’s it.”

So the region can look forward to a good week coming up, with mainly sunny skies and higher temperatures. Sparwood, which saw much greater snowfall, will see temperatures in the five to eight degree range and much of the snow should melt.

“I do see on the weekend we’re forecasting a few more flurries with perhaps a system for early next week, Monday and Tuesday in Sparwood but not in the Cranbrook area and that’s a long ways away,” said Lundquist. “In general, much warmer and that snow should start to retreat back up the mountainside.”

Lundquist highlighted some other high snowfalls in the region’s history, like when Sparwood got 47 centimetres on September 10, 2005 — a reminder that snow can fall on pretty much any day of the year around these parts.

October 1 and 2 have shown up as records for snowfall, and there is the potential to have three days in a row after Wednesday, but that’s because it was spread out over a three-day period.

“In general the records this time of year are from two to ten centimetres as the month goes on, more like 10 to 15 and at the end of the month about 20 centimetres in a day,” Lundquist said. “So it’s not really out of context for the month of October, maybe a week early or two.”

Looking ahead into the rest of the winter, Environment Canada is anticipating warmer than average temperatures due to an expected El Nino.

“Usually in El Nino winters we get an early cold outbreak, so usually in November or early December, maybe this is what’s happened here in October,” explained Lundquist. “So there’s an early cold outbreak and then the rest of the winter is tending to be mild and that’s the typical pattern for us for El Nino winters.”

Previous story
Key City Theatre shows relocated due to renos

Just Posted

Heavy snowfall recedes, temperatures level out into weekend

Environment Canada says snow should retreat back up the mountainside

Key City Theatre shows relocated due to renos

Jesse Cook moved to Alliance Church, Mike Delamont moved to Wildhorse Theatre in Fort Steele

Last outdoor farmer’s market of the season October 6

Submitted The Cranbrook Farmer’s Market will host a Thanksgiving Market – the… Continue reading

It happened this week in Cranbrook: Week September 30 to October 6

Items compiled from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

RCMP seize suspected cocaine, crystal meth in drug seizures

Police take hard drugs off the streets in separate traffic stops over the weekend

WATCH: Minister of Agriculture boosts 4-H funding

Cranbrook’s local 4-H club was paid a visit by Minister of Agriculture… Continue reading

Wearing Orange to Remember and Act

Yme Woensdregt This Sunday, September 30, is Orange Shirt Day. Why orange?… Continue reading

Cops had told B.C. murder victim: ‘Someone’s going to get shot because of you’

Abbotsford Police kept close eye on Varinderpal Gill before his killing in Mission

GOP, Dems battle over FBI’s secret Kavanaugh report

Republicans say FBI found ‘no hint of misconduct,’ Demos accuse White House of restricting probe

B.C. pot dispensary landlord must pay $96,000 in fines: judge

A medical marijuana dispensary was ticketed 227 times.

Police set up tip line for possible election fraud victims in Surrey

RCMP says it’s only received ‘third-party’ allegations so far

Still ‘a long way to go’ in Canada Post contract dispute, union says

Rural workers say they don’t have a lot of options

Indigenous children still being treated unequally by provinces: advocate

Issue arose during hearings into Canada’s missing and murdered women

Future uncertain for long-standing Vancouver pot shops after legalization

All the existing pot shops in Vancouver are ostensibly medical cannabis dispensaries

Most Read