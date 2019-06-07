Cranbrook’s multi-time Special Olympics medalist Erin Thom named Sam Steele Parade Marshal

Submitted

Celebrating the spirit of Cranbrook, the Sam Steele Society is excited to announce that multi-time Special Olympics Gold Medalist and local legend Erin Thom will lead the 2019 Sam Steele Days Grand Parade as this year’s Parade Marshal.

Born and raised in Cranbrook, Thom has been competing in Special Olympics, representing her country and community, for 27 years. She has attended five National Winter Games, five World Winter Games, one National Summer Games and one World Summer Games. She has captured nine Gold, 10 Silver and three Bronze medals – mostly in skiing. Thom also participates in swimming, basketball, softball, five-pin bowling, curling and golfing.

In 2013, Thom was honoured with an Athletic Achievement Award from Special Olympics British Columbia (SOBC).

Over the years, Thom has been a familiar face at many community events. In 2010, she was the final torch bearer and cauldron lighter when the Olympic Cauldron stopped in Cranbrook. She has taken part in two Rick Hanson Torch Runs, including a celebration of the 25th Anniversary Rick Hanson Man in Motion. And she’s no stranger to Sam Steele Days, joining Canadian Olympic rower Ben Rutledge when he was Parade Marshal.

Always seeking new challenges, Thom has joined the SOBC Athlete Leadership Program, along with Ben Stein, to raise awareness of Special Olympics and the opportunities available to people with intellectual disabilities. They present to various groups in Cranbrook.

Sam Steele Days Society Chair Carrie Schafer said Thom was the perfect choice for marshal considering this year’s theme centres around people who have made a difference in Cranbrook.

“Erin is an amazing athlete and a true inspiration to our community,” said Schafer. “As we salute the people, the history and the future of Cranbrook I am proud Erin will be the 2019 Parade Marshal.”

The Grande Parade, sponsored by St. Eugene Resort & Casino, is on Saturday, June 15, and it starts at 10:30 a.m.

For more information, see https://samsteeledays.org/

 

Previous story
WildSafeBC on mountain biking and bear safety
Next story
City looking for best long-term fit for junior hockey

Just Posted

Kootenay Orchards wins Bike to School Challenge

The final results from Bike to School Challenge, which took place from… Continue reading

UPDATED: Video shows emergency crews responding to residential house fire

No one was injured in a blaze that destroyed one home and damaged a second

Cranbrook’s multi-time Special Olympics medalist Erin Thom named Sam Steele Parade Marshal

Submitted Celebrating the spirit of Cranbrook, the Sam Steele Society is excited… Continue reading

City looking for best long-term fit for junior hockey

The city says a tender process designed to identify groups interested in… Continue reading

It happened this week in Cranbrook: 1912

June 2 - 8: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

VIDEO: Semi-truck nearly clips car turning left on B.C. highway

WARNING: Explicit language used. Viewer discretion is advised.

Victoria councillor’s motion to bill military for community events ‘shameful’

Canadian Taxpayers Federation director argues events honouring military are worth the money

ICBC to increase optional premiums for drivers caught speeding, distracted driving

Convictions of minor and major offences to carry various increases, ICBC says

CP Rail must pay $31,500 for environmental pollution in Golden

CP Rail received the penalty due to failure to comply with an effluent discharge permit

VIDEO: B.C. wildlife shelter releases 34 bears into the wild

Northern Lights Wildlife Shelter near Smithers took in 32 black bear orphans last year

Patio furniture stolen from Nanaimo home in retaliation for loud parties

Nanaimo neighbours leave note advising of reasons for theft

Photos from the 75th anniversary of D-Day commemorated at Rotary Park

The 75th anniversary of the D-Day Landings and the The Battle of… Continue reading

Man banging on Alberta RCMP detachment door shot by officer

The incident happened just before midnight and the building was closed

Kootenay dad looks to U.S. after cancer treatments prove unsuccessful in B.C.

Cutting edge treatment in U.S. last hope for Barry Marchi; June 21 fundraiser to help cover costs

Most Read