Interior Health declared an outbreak of COVID-19 at Westsyde Care Residences in Kamloops on Feb. 1. (Image courtesy CDC)

COVID-19: Interior Health declares outbreak at Kamloops facility

Westsyde Care Residences in Kamloops has implemented a pause in visitation

Interior Health has announced a new COVID-19 outbreak in Kamloops at Westsyde Care Residences.

On Monday (Feb. 1), the health authority said nine residents and three staff have tested positive for the virus. Anyone who has come into close contact with the cases are in self-isolation and monitoring for symptoms.

The outbreak in Kamloops is in addition to one at Brocklehurst Gemstone long-term care centre, which has 24 cases (16 residents and eight staff). In that outbreak, there have been two deaths.

There is also an outbreak at Royal Inland Hospital, which has 81 total cases (30 patients and 51 staff). One person has died.

Visitation at all three facilities are currently on pause.

Westsyde Care Residences is a privately operated group home for people with brain and spinal cord injuries. “Several” of the 21 beds in the facility are publicly funded for IH clients, said the release.


newsroom@clearwatertimes.com
BC Health

