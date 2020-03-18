Norm Ritchie and Tyler Abbott consult their materials before starting to knock on doors in the south end of Campbell River on Oct. 29, 2019. The Campbell River Search and Rescue members were taking part in a training exercise centred around an emergency evacuation. Filep hoto by Marissa Tiel/ Campbell River Mirror

Be safe while using the outdoors for social distancing, B.C. search and rescue group urges

Provides list of recommendations so you can come home safe

The British Columbia Search and Rescue Association (BCSARA) urges people to keep safety in mind when using the province’s great outdoors as a way of practicing social distancing.

BCSARA represents 79 ground search and rescue groups across the province making up some 2,500 unpaid professional volunteers who average 1,700 responses a year.

“During these fast-changing times where everyone is looking to maintain social distance but keep themselves busy, many are turning to BC’s great outdoors,” a statement issued by Dwight Yochim, Senior Manager, BCSRA, says.

BCSARA encourages you to enjoy what B.C. has to offer but would like to ask the public to do their part to come home safe by following these recommendations:

  • Go with someone else but keep your groups small (family members) to maintain social distancing and tell someone where you are going and when you will be back.
  • Stick to familiar and safe trails.
  • Plan extra time to get back with plenty of daylight.
  • Remember, it is still winter out here with lots of snow on the ground, wear appropriate footwear and clothes.
  • If you do get lost, in trouble or hurt call 911 and let the operator know if you believe you may have been exposed to coronavirus so we can ensure rescuers are protected

If everyone takes these precautions, not only can you have an enjoyable, healthy and safe trip outdoors but BC’s search and rescue volunteers will be ready to assist others if needed.

RELATED: Lost hiker rescued off Mount Becher on Vancouver Island

RELATED: Mitigating stress while being a search and rescue volunteer

@AlstrT
editor@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusSearch and Rescue

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Selkirk Tangiers Heli Skiing confirms guest tested positive for COVID-19
Next story
Cranbrook churches scaling back, closing services

Just Posted

Cranbrook Boys and Girls Club suspends programming

The Cranbrook Boys and Girls Club is suspending licensed childcare programs, after-school… Continue reading

Cranbrook churches scaling back, closing services

Places of worship are being affected by ongoing COVID-19 concerns as churches… Continue reading

Cranbrook Food Bank seeks volunteers, donations

A typically slow time of year made even more difficult due to COVID-19 concerns.

Selkirk Tangiers Heli Skiing confirms guest tested positive for COVID-19

Guest also stayed in Revelstoke Mountain Resort hotel, skied resort and visited restaurants

RDEK closes facilities to public, but remains open for business

In keeping with increasing social distancing measures in response to the COVID-19… Continue reading

Daughter of man at B.C. care home hit by COVID-19 says loneliness is a big issue

Lynn Valley Care Centre has seen six of B.C.’s seven coronavirus-related deaths

COVID-19: What’s open and closed in B.C. as a result of the novel coronavirus

Universities go online, Starbucks goes ‘to-go’

EI expansion answers B.C.’s request for Ottawa coronavirus assistance

Justin Trudeau says $27B fund targets shut-down workers, businesses

Disabled Canadians feel excluded from COVID-19 messaging

Many say the messaging about the health crisis is not inclusive

Farm life: Beauty among the chaos

I’m certain that the topic on everyone’s mind right now is COVID-19.… Continue reading

Be safe while using the outdoors for social distancing, B.C. search and rescue group urges

Provides list of recommendations so you can come home safe

Ottawa Senators player tests positive for COVID-19

Unnamed skater becomes first NHLer diagnosed with coronavirus

B.C. Ferries stops serving hot food on vessels as COVID-19 measure

Ferry corporation announces it is reducing food and retail services to ‘minimal levels’

BC Liquor Stores to remain open, for now, despite COVID-19

Stores will adhere to ‘rigorous cleaning measures’ to lower the risk of infection

Most Read