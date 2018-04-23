Baynes Lake fire contained

A fire that started on a private property has razed 25ha of grassland in the Baynes Lake area.

A fire that started on a private property has razed 25 hectares of grassland in the Baynes Lake area overnight.

Yesterday, 17 firefighters from the Baynes Lake, Jaffray and Elko fire departments worked to contain the fast-moving grass fire, which broke out just before 3 p.m. near Kerr Rd.

They were joined by a B.C. Wildfire Service initial attack crew about 7 p.m. and remained on fire watch overnight.

Elk Valley and South Country Rural Fire and Rescue Service Deputy Chief Michael Hockley said the blaze originated on a private property.

“It quickly burned onto crown land and through the dry grasses and driftwood along the shores of Lake Koocanusa,” he said.

“Fortunately, the winds took the flames away from any residences and our crews were able to keep the fire from spreading into the heavy timber in the area, however, this is a really important reminder for everyone that although things are wet and the snow is just melting, the fine fuels are still dry and fire can spread quickly.”

Hockley praised his crews’ efforts to contain the blaze, despite the windy conditions.

“We are also grateful for the assistance of the B.C. Wildfire initial attack crew,” he said.

Local firefighters turned the scene over to the wildfire service this morning.

As of 9am, the fire had burned 25ha of grassland.

The Regional District of East Kootenay said the blaze emphasized the importance of ensuring proper safety measures were in place and that conditions were appropriate before doing any outdoor burning.

“Residents are reminded to ensure they have researched any burning regulations that are in place through the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development prior to doing any burning,” read a press release issued late Sunday night.

There are currently no open fire prohibitions in effect for the southeast fire centre, however, anyone wishing to light a Category 3 open fire must obtain a burn registration number from the province ahead of time by calling 1-888-797-1717 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

 

Driftwood and grasses smoulder on the shores of Lake Koocanusa following a grass fire in the Baynes Lake area Sunday afternoon. Photo supplied by RDEK.

Previous story
UPDATED: Unions, CP Rail come to agreement, avoiding work stoppage

Just Posted

Baynes Lake fire contained

A fire that started on a private property has razed 25ha of grassland in the Baynes Lake area.

Fire near Baynes Lake

UPDATE: An update at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Sunday placed the fire… Continue reading

UPDATED: Unions, CP Rail come to agreement, avoiding work stoppage

Locomotive engineers, conductors and signals specialists seeking new collective agreements.

WildWear shifts couture culture on the recyclable runway

Images of the eighth annual MBSS Trash Fashion Show

Air cadets welcome new commanding officer

Trevor Crawley There is a new commander officer in charge of the… Continue reading

WildWear shifts couture culture on the recyclable runway

Images of the eighth annual MBSS Trash Fashion Show

The unparalleled success of the Boston Women’s Health Collective

Mike Selby It was in the fall of 1970 when a small… Continue reading

And the polls say… undecided and divided

The Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain Pipeline controversy/crisis/debacle continues to eat the news… Continue reading

Scott’s Diamond Forever celebrates retiring great

Neil Diamond tribute at St. Eugene a fundraiser for Parkinson’s; marks singer-songwriter’s announcement

Mimetic Theory and Facebook

Yme Woensdregt After steadfastly resisting for many years, I joined facebook a… Continue reading

Plane makes a surprise landing on the Coquihalla

Social media was alive Sunday night with pictures from Coquihalla commuters.

Royal baby: It’s a boy for Kate and William

The Duchess of Cambridge has given birth to her third child, a boy weighing 8 pounds, 7 ounces.

Trump says North Korea agreed to denuclearize. It hasn’t.

Trump is claiming that North Korea has agreed to “denuclearization” before his potential meeting with Kim, but that’s not the case.

Suspect in deadly Waffle House shooting still being sought

Police say Travis Reinking is the suspect in a shooting at a Waffle House restaurant Sunday in Nashville that left four people dead.

Most Read

  • Baynes Lake fire contained

    A fire that started on a private property has razed 25ha of grassland in the Baynes Lake area.