Photographers from Cranbrook’s Wells Photographic Design included in exhibit

Two photographers from Cranbrook’s Wells Photographic Design have had a total of five images selected for inclusion in a national exhibition celebrating the best of Canadian professional photography. Len Waddell, has had three images selected and Cheryl Webb has had two.

A panel of master photographers judged the best works submitted by professional photographers from across Canada and accepted a selection of outstanding images into the 2019 National Image Salon of the Professional Photographers of Canada (PPOC). The salon was exhibited this week during the International Photo Conference, the annual conference of the PPOC held this year in Montréal, Québec.

In addition to demonstrating the makers’ ability to make outstanding images for their clientele, inclusion into the salon earns the maker merits toward several designations offered to PPOC members, including the prestigious Craftsman of Photographic Arts and Master of Photographic Arts.

The competition features entries from across Canada in 21 different classes, including press, portrait, architecture and fashion.

“Photographers must show extraordinary talent to win an award among such illustrious company,” said Charles van den Ouden MPA, Chair of the National Exhibition Committee. “We were thrilled to see so many inspiring entries in the competition this year. The salon images clearly demonstrate the exceptional skill and quality that professionals bring to the medium of photography.”