VIDEO: Boulevard Magazine Fashion Story at Seven Diamond Ranch in Merritt

Boulevard Magazine with Darren Hull and Lia Crowe.
Behind the scene of a Boulevard Magazine fashion shoot
Board of Education approves funding for study of MBSS replacement or major renovations
Public hearing set after presentations from BC Housing, city staff on shelter proposal, homelessness in town
Twenty-nine people are in hospital, seven of whom are in intensive care
Food Bank’s new facility, currently under construction, identified as project of pressing need
Major infrastructure replacements expected to cost an estimated $1.3 million
On the front lines, COVID-19 has not only led to more calls, but increased the complexity
Amusing, yes, but a reminder impaired driving affects ability to drive and to make good decisions
Group says in Instagram story that they ‘don’t do it for the clout’
Auditor finds nearly half of bridges overdue for repair
Police say the female suspect was wearing a beige trench coat with fur lining
“My whole body is still shaking. I don’t even know what to do with this energy.”
Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations
Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving
Commercial real estate association REALPAC said that a similar initiative was seeing success in the U.K.
The “Cranbrook Auto Camp” — Mount Baker RV Park — has operated at that spot since 1925. That’s about to change
To date, there have been nearly 230 cases reported in the East Kootenay region
Whether at 209 16th Ave. N or in another location, the city is in desperate need of a year-round shelter
The Ginkgo Biloba is the only surviving species of the Ginkgoales, and Dan Hicks has been on a mission since last summer to bring them back to this side of Canada.
The new deaths are from Heritage Square, a long-term care facility in Vernon
“This young man did everything right after things went wrong.”