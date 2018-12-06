Style, Advanced

Photography by Lia Crowe

“Nana don’t dress like that no more”

Photography by Lia Crowe

Styling by Shai Thompson

Taupe vintage hat by Chapeau Vimenet ($98), Leopard Ring ($38) , Gold Necklace ($48) and cashmere coat by Jaeger ($398), all from House of Lily Koi; black and brown stripe shirt by Foxcroft ($165) from Barbara’s Boutique; black taupe floral pants by Marc Cain ($280) from W&J Wilson.

Lia Crowe photography

Turquoise cashmere sweater by Biline ($325) from Baden Baden; orange-pink rhinestone earrings ($15) from Lilaberry; floral block heeled bootie by HISPANITAS ($240) from Waterlily Shoes, Bags and Accessories; orange and pink scarf by Hermes ($198), denim by Highline ($28), tobacco leather jacket by Jean Paul ($298) and gold ring ($18), all from House of Lily Koi.

Lia Crowe photography

Cobalt coat by Marc Cain ($830) and colbalt pants by Marc Cain ($310) from W&J Wilson; mustard top by St. James ($83) from Baden Baden; burgundy shoes by Karston ($195) from Waterlily Shoes, Bags and Accessories; gold and amber bracelets ($28 each), chunky gold necklace ($28) and amber crystal earrings ($48), all from House of Lily Koi.

Makeup and hair: Jen Clark

Model: Suzanne Whyte

Photographed on location at Victoria Distillers. A huge thank you to the staff at Victoria Distillers for hosting our fashion team for the day.

