Charlotte and Travis Erdely

Life and style with Charlotte Erdeley

Custom home building as a team with husband Travis

  • Feb. 1, 2021 4:00 p.m.
  • Life

– Words by Lia Crowe Photographs by Darren Hull

Charlotte and her husband Travis are long established in Kelowna’s business community. Charlotte has 25 years of experience in real estate and the two mark the second generation running their custom-homebuilding business, Destination Custom Homes.

I chatted with Charlotte about life and style, and asked what she loves most about her work.

“The plans!” she said. “This is when it is all becoming real and clients are starting to get more excited as they see the home take form. We love this stage also as it gives us an opportunity to add valuable input to the client for function and the ever-important budget ramifications.”

Asked what quality Charlotte possesses that has led to her success, she said, “I have a forgive-and-forget mentality; life is too short and precious for baggage. And empathy, I try to always remind myself that we don’t know anyone else’s moment or story—assume the good.”

And the best life lesson she has recently learned?


x;”>

“My husband and I are an undeniable team. With him by my side we can accomplish whatever we work hard for.”

Outside of work they are passionate about family, travel and food.

“We are big foodies. I love to cook, dine out and order in. I am constantly craving mouthwatering things, from homemade comfort food to spicy Thai and seafood cioppino—and then all of it paired with wine.”

However, Charlotte added, their work is their everything: “We are passionate about it, we are good at it and we love it! Delivering people’s dream homes is an emotional journey, and we love the happy endings that we are a part of.”

Fashion & Beauty

All-time favourite piece: Cashmere cardigan.

Currently coveting: FRAME jeans.

Favourite pair of shoes: UGGs and flip-flops.

Favourite work tool: Calculator.

Favourite jewellery piece or designer: My wedding ring (Neil Lane).

Fashion obsession: Sweaters.

Accessory you spend the most money on: Shoes.

Necessary indulgence for either fashion or beauty: OLAPLEX products.

Moisturizer: Clinique Smart.

Scent: Chanel Chance.

Must-have hair product: OLAPLEX 3-4-5.

Beauty secret: Hair colour.

One thing that has been torture to live without during the COVID-19 pandemic: Travel.

Style Inspirations & Life

Favourite cocktail or wine: Really digging oaky Chardonnay right now.

Favourite flower: Alstroemeria (lily of the Incas).

Favourite city to visit: Vancouver. It’s nice and close to home and oh so beautiful. And then there’s the food.

Favourite app: Netflix.

Favourite place in the whole world: A white sand beach.

One thing that consistently lifts your spirits during these hard times: Great food and wine.

Story courtesy of Boulevard Magazine, a Black Press Media publication

Like Boulevard Magazine on Facebook and follow them on Instagram

BusinessConstructionLifestyle

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Behind the scenes: Boulevard

Just Posted

The newly formed East Kootenay Female Hockey association hopes to get teams formed by the 2021/22 season. (File Photo)
East Kootenay Female Hockey Association aims to get girls into the game

The association was formed after a growing need for a local program was identified

Toronto’s Mass Vaccination Clinic is shown on Sunday January 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
COVID-19: No new deaths, 51 new cases in Interior Health

Fifty people are in hospital with the virus, 21 of whom are in intensive care

At the Cranbrook Public Library
What’s happening at the Cranbrook Public Library

Mike Selby The Library is now open with extended hours (with some… Continue reading

Pictured is Codie Morigeau, one of two recently appointed directors for the Columbia Basin Trust. Morigeau resides in Cranbrook and grew up in the Ktunaxa Nation community of ʔaq̓am. (Submitted file)
Columbia Basin Trust welcomes new board members

Codie Morigeau and Aimee Watson will join the board

A woman wears a face mask and shield to curb the spread of COVID-19 while walking in North Vancouver, B.C., on Wednesday, January 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
No indications of community spread after COVID-19 variant detected in Interior: IH

Individual in Interior Health contracted the coronavirus variant while travelling

In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, people march with those who say they are members of the Proud Boys as they attend a rally in Washington in support of President Donald Trump. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Carolyn Kaster,
Proud Boys, other extreme right-wing groups, among 13 added to Canada’s terror list

The storming of Capitol Hill in Washington last month spurred calls for Canada to add the Proud Boys to the list

Protect Our Winters has launched an education platform for students and educators called Hot Planet Cool Athletes. (Submitted/Xact Visual)
POW Canada launches youth education program

Hot Planet Cool Athletes offers climate science education for Grades 2-12

Mounties in Burnaby are investigating a hit-and-run after a pedestrian was struck early Monday morning. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media)
Pedestrian lay unconscious in ditch for half-hour after being struck by car: RCMP

The injured victim of only got the help he needed after regaining consciousness and calling 911

(Black Press Media files)
Elderly Vancouver woman dies after assault at home by men dressed as cops; 2 suspects arrested

Both men were arrested in East Vancouver

Greater Victoria high school student Josiah Plett, 17, will attempt to break three Guinness World Records involving hula hooping and solving Rubik’s cubes in mid-February. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
VIDEO: BC teen tackles 3 world records solving Rubik’s cubes while hula hooping

Josiah Plett, 17, attempting to break three records in February

hiring
Stats Canada hiring locals to count every person in the country for 2021 census

Stats Canada to hire 32,000 people to collect census data

Rescue crews aided a snowboarder who had ducked the ropes behind the Sky Chair at Cypress Mountain into dangerous avalanche territory on Tuesday night. (Facebook/North Shore Rescue)
Missing snowboarder rescued on Cypress Mountain as search crews warn of avalanche risk

Tuesday night’s rescue was the SAR team’s second rescue in less than two weeks in the area

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Most Read