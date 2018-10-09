Inspired Style with Ruben Little

– Story and photography by Lia Crowe

Story courtesy of Boulevard Magazine, a Black Press Media publication



Like Boulevard Magazine on Facebook and follow them on Instagram

Originally from South Africa, Ruben has lived many places, including the Arabian Gulf and the UK. But for the past four and a half years, Ruben and his family have called Shawnigan Lake home.

“I try to have the proper Canadian life; we live in a log home with a fire. I love that there is an outdoor lifestyle every season here,” he says.

There are two things that fire Ruben up about the work he does at Jaguar Land Rover Victoria.

“It’s the people I work with — my colleagues and the clientele — and the product. I grew up with it and I love it. For me if you love something then it’s not really a job. I go to work happy and I leave work happy.”

Outside of work, Ruben is passionate about good food and family.

“It’s about just taking time, eating or cooking good food and spending time with the family. I don’t own a television; I would rather sit in front of the fire with my wife and a glass of wine.”

Asked what car has the “best style,” Ruben doesn’t hesitate with his answer: the Aston Martin DB5.

“It’s the lines — those were the days when things were designed for the way they looked more then just for the purpose.”

When it comes to good personal style, Ruben says it’s about “the fabrics, the texture … a well-tailored suit, jacket or dress. Anything that’s well made on somebody who knows how to wear it, which means somebody who takes care. Whether it’s clothing or food. You can see when love has gone into the preparation.”

Clothes/Grooming

Uniform: Tailored suits for the weekdays and chinos on weekends.

Favourite denim, brand and cut: Gap1969 range – straight cut, dark wash.

Current go-to clothing Item: POLO rugby top.

Best new purchase: POLO hunting jacket (green).

Day bag: Marks and Spencer leather holdall.

Accessory you spend the most money on: Watch: Omega Seamaster 300 Chronometer.

Favourite work tool:“My iPhone!”

Sunglasses: Oakley 4 Squared.

Scent: Hugo Boss.

Favourite skincare products: Clarins Men.

Style Inspiration/Life

Favourite artist: Jack Vettriano

Favourite film you love for its style: Miami Vice, directed by Michael Mann.

Favourite coffee table book: ICON The Land Rover Story.

Favourite local restaurant: “Artisan Bistro – great food!”

Favourite cocktail/wine: Any good Merlot.

Album on current rotation: Divide by Ed Sheeran.

Favourite musician: No clear favourite, depends on mood and setting.

Favourite city to visit: London and Venice.

Favourite app: BBC news.

Hotel: Sefton Hotel: Douglas, Isle of Man.

Favourite place in the whole world: “Anywhere, as long as it is with my wife and son.”