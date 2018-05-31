‘I’ll have a grande latte and a venti bale for the horse’

Tamara Egan riding her horse, Quill, through the Fernie Starbucks drive thru. Courtesy of Tanis Barkman.

Starbucks staff in Fernie, B.C. got quite the surprise when a horse and rider trotted up to the drive thru window.

On May 26, Tamara Egan, Tanis Barkman and Nathalie Hickerson rode their horses into downtown Fernie, and stopped by some popular spots.

One of their stops was Starbucks, where Egan rode her horse Quill through the drive thru. Staff were surprised but excited to serve her. Egan recalls them saying they were the first horseback-riding customers at their store.

Starbucks staff apologized that they only had dog treats, and Egan suggested they stock up on horse treats for their next trip into town.

Before stopping at Starbucks, the horseback riding trio “pulled a mainer”, riding down main street (2nd Avenue) and saying hello to everyone enjoying lunch on restaurant patios.

Asked if they’ve ever had problems riding their horses in town, Egan said that according to City bylaws, as long as they abide by the rules of the road and clean up after their horses, city riding is acceptable.

 

Courtesy of Tanis Barkman.

Tamara Egan and Tanis Barkman behind The Royal Hotel, Fernie. Submitted

