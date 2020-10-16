Good taste at Hotel Eldorado with chef Oliver Kaiser

  • Oct. 16, 2020 1:00 p.m.
  • Life
Hotel Eldorado chef Oliver Kaiser. (Lia Crowe)Hotel Eldorado chef Oliver Kaiser. (Lia Crowe)
Hotel Eldorado chef Oliver Kaiser. (Lia Crowe)Hotel Eldorado chef Oliver Kaiser. (Lia Crowe)
Hotel Eldorado chef Oliver Kaiser. (Lia Crowe)Hotel Eldorado chef Oliver Kaiser. (Lia Crowe)
Hotel Eldorado. (Lia Crowe)Hotel Eldorado. (Lia Crowe)

A Q&A with Hotel Eldorado chef Oliver Kaiser

Quick Facts:

• Born and raised in Schaffhausen, Switzerland, until the age of 36.

• Has worked at Hotel Eldorado for four years.

• His previous experience includes Sun Peaks Resort and UBCO.

Why Lakeside Dining at Hotel Eldorado?

It’s the place to be in Kelowna. It’s Kelowna’s home for locals and tourists.

Why did you decide to become a chef?

When I was little, I loved hotels and restaurants. I was always running into the kitchen of the hotels to see what they were making.

What is the specialty at Lakeside Dining?

I love to give a classic touch while using local ingredients. I aim to create a classic food experience with a local twist.

How does the restaurant’s cuisine fit with the decor or ambience?

Hotel Eldorado is a classic boutique hotel with vast history. I aim to match this with my classical approach to cooking.

What’s the one ingredient you can’t live without?

Beef.

What is your go-to meal when you’re low on time?

Bread and cheese.

What would your last meal be?

Lobster and beef.

What is the best recent food trend?

Classic, seasonal-inspired local cuisine is still the trend — and it’s one I like to deliver on.

What is a good simple piece of advice for pairing wine and food?

Never overpower the food or the wine. They need to complement each other. But it also comes down to personal preference of the guest as well.

What is your favourite cuisine to cook?

Italian cuisine.

What is your favourite cuisine to eat?

French cuisine.

When are you happiest at work?

When my team receives excellent feedback from our guests on the food, and my employees are happy.

When are you happiest outside of work?

When I play golf with my friends: it is like yoga to me.

Lifestyle

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Boulevard: Newlook life

Just Posted

Cranbrook’s Kootenay Orchards School has won the 2020 Cycling Challenge, this year being the second year in a row. (Submitted file)
Kootenay Orchards School wins 2020 Bike to School Challenge

This is the second year in a row that the school has won the challenge with GoByBike Cranbrook

A number of cars carrying coal derailed north of Edgewater on Oct. 10. Photo courtesy B.C. Government.
Coal train derailment north of Edgewater under investigation

17 cars went off the tracks, two more flipped, spilling coal into Columbia River on Oct. 10

Anne Jimmie holds up a photo of her and her mother, Christine Jimmy, that was taken in 1948. Photo: Aaron Hemens
Saving the inner child: The Healing Journey

“There was this little girl inside that was so hurt, that was so wounded … I needed to nurture that little girl and understand her.”

Kootenay-Columbia MP Rob Morrison speaks during Question Period in the House of Commons.
MP Morrison responds to federal throne speech, pushes for rapid testing at airports

Kootenay-Columbia parliamentarian criticizes throne speech, wants COIVD-19 testing at borders, airports

1913
It happened this week in 1913

October 11 - 17: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers… Continue reading

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry answers questions during a press conference to update on the province’s fall pandemic preparedness plan from the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
155 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death recorded in B.C.

Dr. Bonnie Henry urging safety if voting this weekend

Spectators will not be allowed in arenas across B.C. due to COVID-19. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Spectators no longer allowed at B.C. indoor sporting facilities

The decision comes after Dr. Bonnie Henry issued caution to sports teams earlier this week

The parents of Samwel Uko have opened legal proceedings against the Saskatchewan Health Authority and the Saskatchewan provincial government related to their sons death by suicide.
Family of dead B.C. football star sues Saskatchewan government

Parents of Samwel Uko, who died by suicide in May, file statement of claim seeking damages

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson announces new housing measures at a campaign stop in Port Moody, Oct. 16, 2020. (B.C. Liberal video)
B.C. Liberals pledge $750M to build or buy more social housing

Rents, urban housing prices still going up in COVID-19

The Surrey school district classrooms using physical distancing in September 2020. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Parent group plans school walkout over B.C.’s handling of COVID-19 in classrooms

Right to Fight COVID-19 group calling on parents to keep kids home on Oct. 20

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The Sports Men’s Basketball Championship will not proceed with the cancellation of the 2021 Winter Championships. (Contributed)
Winter championships cancelled for B.C. university athletes

The decision was made with the unanimous support of U SPORTS’ board of directors

B.C. NDP leader John Horgan and former finance minister Carole James roll out “StrongerBC,” a $1.5 billion business support plan for COVID-19, seven months after the B.C. legislature approved borrowing the money and four days before a snap election call, Sept. 17, 2020. (B.C. government photo)
Horgan on delayed tourism, small business aid: ‘It’s happening now, dude’

$300M grant program opens eight months after money approved

Most Read