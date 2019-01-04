Fashion Fridays: What to wear when travelling

Kim XO, lets you know how to look good and stay comfy during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

It’s a new year and a new Friday, and this week Kim XO Appelt, one of Canada’s top stylists is sharing one of her most popular style secrets.

More than a year ago Kim let us in on one of her favourite fashion subjects and that video garnered more than 180,000 views on YouTube. Now, she is back with even more insight on what to wear when you’re travelling.

As lots of people are still returning from their Christmas holidays or might be getting ready for their winter trip down to Mexico, this Fashion Friday Kim will explain everything you need to know before hopping on that plane.

Regardless of how long your flight is, it’s important to be comfy and also look great. Watch below for four inspirations outfit ideas from Kim to look and feel your best on your next plane trip.

Appelt is a personal and celebrity stylist with years in the fashion industry and has become a go-to expert on all things fashion.

From Jen Laporte of Disney’s Freaky Friday to Kaitlyn Bristowe of The Bachelorette season 11, to Okanagan food blogger Tori Wesszer, Appelt has been key in celebrity styling.

She produces new videos every week to help her thousands of YouTube subscribers turn a shabby look into run-way chic. She also has a strong social media following with more than 58,000 followers on Instagram.

Her passion to help clients find their own style, and her ability to see trends and pull together key pieces, have led the way to a successful styling career.

How to walk in high heels? What’s the best way, to tie your Converse shoes? How to pull off a baseball cap? Appelt has you covered.

Trained in New York, Appelt has styled both local television personalities and A-list celebrities through her company Style by Kim XO.

“As a style expert and an influencer, I work with select designers and brands to assist them in promoting their brand,” Appelt said. “My services include private launch parties, fashion shows and brand placement.”

Be sure to look for Kim XO every Fashion Fridays on the Life channel on all Black Press Media websites.

And in case you missed last week:

Fashion Fridays: 10 fashion mistakes all women make

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
New Owners Make Their Mark On Deep Cove Winery

Just Posted

Kootenay ICE trade Hines to Giants for forward

The ICE traded the overage defenceman for 18-year-old forward Cyle McNabb

Council to debate downtown retail cannabis store

City receives first application for private non-medical cannabis location

El Niño brings above-normal temperatures to Cranbrook

The sun is shining and the thermometer shows a balmy four degrees… Continue reading

Hornets end 2018 on high note

The Cranbrook Bantam hornets closed out 2018 winning the Merritt Bantam Rep Tournament.

Kootenay ICE take on Tigers, Chiefs, Giants

The ICE will play three games in three nights as they try to get in the win column.

Could smartphones spot teen depression?

Researchers are trying to develop phone apps to detect impending mental health crises

Weather Channel app accused of selling users’ data

Lawyers argue operator misled users who shared their location in exchange for personalized forecasts

Skier dies in avalanche near Pemberton

RCMP say one person was buried when a group of skiers were in the area of Pebble Creek

Two off-duty firefighters were first to rescue mom and kids from car filled with fumes in Abbotsford

Pair pulled trio from vehicle on Boxing Day in case of suspected carbon-monoxide poisoning

B.C. ‘adventure’ traveller detained in Syria, missing for more than one month

The government has been warning Canadians to avoid travelling to Syria since 2011 after the outbreak of a civil war

A little bit of everything: B.C. cities break records for snow, rain – and heat

Whistler blanketed with 51 centimetres of snow, Pitt Meadows saw 80 millimetres of rain

B.C. fuel up 4 cents and more hikes to come: expert

Dan McTeague says to expect a wild ride for gas prices this year

‘Lots of meat’ left on poached elk: B.C. Conservation Officer

Bull carcass discovered near the highway east of Lake Cowichan

Transgender woman’s human rights complaint against B.C. spa revisited

Complainant, known only as JY, withdrew it. Respondents applied to have it re-opened

Most Read