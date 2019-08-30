Fashion Fridays: The right bag for your body type

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

This Fashion Friday is all about finding that right bag for your body type.

Canadian stylist Kim XO Applet asks, have you ever been about to leave your house when you grab your purse and realize something doesn’t feel right, but you don’t know what it is?

If you have then this episode is for you. Kim XO will show you how to fix that issue.

From an inverted body type to an athletic body type, to pear-shaped, Applet has a bag for every image.

Watch the video below to learn more about finding that bag that suits your body type and completes your look.

Appelt is a personal and celebrity stylist with years in the fashion industry and has become a go-to expert on all things fashion.

From Jen Laporte of Disney’s Freaky Friday to Kaitlyn Bristowe of The Bachelorette season 11, to Okanagan food blogger Tori Wesszer, Appelt has been key in celebrity styling.

She produces new videos every week to help her thousands of YouTube subscribers turn a shabby look into run-way chic. She also has a strong social media following with more than 58,000 followers on Instagram.

Her passion to help clients find their own style, and her ability to see trends and pull together key pieces, have led the way to a successful styling career.

How to walk in high heels? What’s the best way, to tie your Converse shoes? How to pull off a baseball cap? Appelt has you covered.

Trained in New York, Appelt has styled both local television personalities and A-list celebrities through her company Style by Kim XO.

“As a style expert and an influencer, I work with select designers and brands to assist them in promoting their brand,” Appelt said. “My services include private launch parties, fashion shows and brand placement.”

Be sure to look for Kim XO every Fashion Fridays on the Life channel on all Black Press Media websites.

And in case you missed it:

Fashion Fridays: How to dress and feel powerful

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Lia Crowe’s Inspired Style with Dr. Christopher Tetley

Just Posted

Brexit: Boris Johnson makes his move

Gwynne Dyer Shock! Horror! Johnson prorogues Parliament! End of democracy in Britain!… Continue reading

St. Aidan’s Orthodox presented exquisite carved altar

Built over three months by a monk in their diocese

Feds give Ktunaxa Nation $16M to protect contentious Jumbo Glacier Resort site

$16M will create an Indigenous protected area

Former polygamist leader sentenced 12 months in child bride case

A convicted polygamist leader associated with Bountiful has been sentenced to 12… Continue reading

UPDATE: Kootenay Lake ferry to be hit by job action Saturday

Full service to return after the long weekend; Glade, Harrop-Procter ferries won’t be affected

VIDEO: Trudeau responds to Scheer on abortion, same-sex issue

The Prime Minister called for Opposition Leader Andrew Scheer be far firmer with his MPs

Fashion Fridays: The right bag for your body type

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Runaway dress: Bride’s gown discovered behind 100 Mile House grocery store

RCMP are looking for the rightful owner of a rather important dress

Northern Lights expected above parts of B.C. this Labour Day weekend

Space Weather Prediction Centre Vancouver area will get a chance to see the lights Sunday

VIDEO: Jerry Seinfeld, Bill Burr, and Chris Rock talk about the worst times they bombed on stage

If your set at a comedy club’s open mic didn’t go so well, watch this and feel better

B.C. gas prices see long-weekend jump, just as inquiry report to be released

Vancouver will see prices as high as 155 cents per litre

B.C. woman rediscovers love for husband she couldn’t remember

Greater Victoria couple’s story of re-building relationship after head trauma goes viral

Alex Trebek, saying he’s on the mend, back at ‘Jeopardy!’

New episodes of the upcoming Season 36 are slated to begin airing on Sept. 9

Tribunal rejects B.C. man’s claim he was banned from yoga studio due to sex addiction

Human Rights Tribunal rules ‘no reasonable prospect’ that Erik Rutherford’s complaint would be proven

Most Read