All Elements – Design.Manage.Build

Why would a developer donate two houses for free? Watch and find out.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Kim Larson of All Elements invited us on her boat in Penticton, B.C.
Why would a developer donate two houses for free? Watch and find out.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
The Kootenay East MLA was re-appointed opposition critic for energy, mines and petroleum resources
The valve break is associated with the installation of water main along Innes Ave.
Evacuation alert for five properties in the area remains in effect
Kootenay-Columbia MP appointed to Conservative shadow cabinet role ahead of new parliamentary session
Senior leadership will bring fresh perspectives to new roles in a six-month reassignment
Active cases of the novel coronavirus top 1,400
The owner of the truck was visiting his son, who just had a baby
Interior Health reported zero new cases on Thursday, leaving the region at 462 cases since the start of the pandemic
Entanglement injuries in seals and sea lions a regular occurrence at Race Rocks Ecological Reserve
Hospital care comes to patients, similar to Australia’s effort
Vancouver Coastal Health lists 12 possible exposure events at restaurants, bars or clubs since Aug. 13
Case was between Cambie Surgery Centre and the province
The commissioner of Canada elections says before the 2019 federal election, Morneau pumped up two prospective Liberal candidates
Canada Post considering commemorating centennial of border icon
More accurate mapping completed Sunday as crews prepare for forecasted high winds
Dr. Bonnie Henry said risk of going to nightclubs is too great
Project bid will be awarded later this month, limited construction to start in the fall
FPPAS’s “Masquerade in Moir” launches four weekend festival
Kaslo’s Lily Nay set her mind to swimming Kootenay Lake on Sept. 3
E-bike was reported missing on Sunday between 2:50 - 4:50 p.m.
The Labour Day weekend, in early September, is a time to celebrate workers