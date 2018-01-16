Letters to the Editor: Jan. 16

Hands Up Hughie

The letter from Milton Red Mellow on Friday, January 11, 2017 was not entirely correct.

I am not doubting what RCMP Office Sontag was all about, but it was not him involved in the Volkswagen explosion.

The constable in question was the infamous Hands-Up Hughie (Sgt. Pepper, Huggie) — Hughie Stewart, who was here from 1971 to 1977, not the 1950s. Sontag was long gone.

It was in April of 1974 when the youth of Kimberley decided to deal with this totally extreme cop. 1,000 people signed a petition. The two-minute fuse was lit, five sticks of Forcite explosives blew up the 1969 yellow VW. The blast made the bug into a mushroom, shattered windows on the house and blew a cupboard off the kitchen wall.

Stewart said there were 13 sticks used. They did probably come from deep in the Sullivan Mine.

The man charged in the incident got three months in Oakalla prison. I talked to him six months ago.

Stewart left three years later, to Vancouver.

Now Fred Sontag — I remember him as a big man, brush cut, not well liked at all, a bully — let’s nail the guy who had a couple drinks in the local parlour, and rough him up. I could only wish he would have tried that with my old man. The last time I saw him was on the corner of Spokane Street and Wallinger. If I remember, I heard he lost his arm somehow. That was many years ago.

Sorry, Red, I had to correct you. You were right on the location though. Also I knew Jack and John Roth at the Sullivan Mine, good people.

One further note: Hughie was on the scene when ‘Bigfoot’ ravaged Wycliffe in September of 1976.

Brian Crowe/Kimberley

GST

On January 20, our country will begin a second year of dealing with our biggest trading partner and its’ increasingly chaotic, aggressive, and untrustworthy administration. The collapse of N.A.F.T.A. may be imminent. The naysayers tell us this will be terrible for Canadians, but will it?

It was because of N.A.F.T.A. that the infamous Mulroney conservatives saddled us with the G.S.T.- against the wishes of over 80 per cent of the people and majority of the Senate. We were reassured that the tax would be offset by the drop in price at the manufacturers level — a “trickle down” effect. Of course that never happened — Canadians just started paying more.

I vividly recall my 17 years of adulthood before the G.S.T. being financially as good, even better, than the years since. If N.A.F.T.A. does indeed terminate, will either the Liberals or Conservatives rescind the G.S.T. and do so as promptly as it was brought in? With a 150 year track record of broken promises and escalating taxation I think not. Let’s make this an election issue in 2019 or seriously look at an alternative party.

Robert Brown/Cranbrook

Plastic Bag Ban

Re: Politicians pose on plastic bags (B.C. Views, Jan. 10).

Tom Fletcher’s column about the “single use” plastic grocery bags is right on.

So politicians can ban merchants from supplying plastic bags for purchases and calling them a single-use bag. How many times is a plastic kitchen waste bag used? I think it would make more sense to ban kitchen waste bags.

Personally I’d rather hear that politicians are tackling the never-talked-about masses of styrofoam on our beaches and in our oceans. Take a walk around your local marina to see how many bazillion pieces of bite-sized styrofoam you see floating around. Or walk on a beach, you’re pretty much guaranteed to see chunks of styrofoam just waiting to break up.

Politicians talk about banning grocery bags because it’s an easy feel-good fix. Let’s get some action going about banning styrofoam in our oceans.

Gloria Heisterman/Campbell River

• • •

Thanks to Tom Fletcher for voicing opposition to the plastic bag ban. With all the other more important ways of protecting the environment, a small minority chose banning plastic bags.

I am always running out of plastic bags because I use the bags I get to line my garbage bins. When shopping for groceries, most of the time I take my own bags, and when I forget I ask for a plastic bag. I’m disappointed when given a paper bag, which I take home and recycle, whereas I would have re-used the plastic bag.

Christine Hume/Sidney